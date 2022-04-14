Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Henderson, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Whether you want xiao long bao, dim sum, or Peking duck, there are more than enough Chinese places to visit in Henderson for your next food fix! And we made this list to help you find some of the best ones:

5. China A Gogo

China A Gogo is one of the cheapest, yet the best Chinese eateries in Henderson. The location is very convenient, and the amiable and helpful staff will keep you returning to this cozy, spotless place. Once you’re there, you have to try China A Gogo’s Sweet and Sour Chicken, as well as Singapore Curry Noodles.

4. Bangkok 9

Bangkok 9 is another low-priced eatery that is very loved among the locals. This no-frills, family place serves some of the best Chinese dishes in Henderson. The diners can come and experience the cordial community and excellent service. Trust us, you will want to come back here to try something different.

3. Rose Garden

Rose Garden is your typical “hole in the wall” restaurant, but the quality of the food will exceed all of your expectations. Everything on the menu is bursting with flavor at a very reasonable price. Rose Garden is a perfect choice for those of you who want to taste healthy, fresh, and authentic Chinese cuisine.

2. New York Chinese Restaurant

New York Chinese Restaurant has some of the largest menus you’ll ever come across. With such a rich variety of dishes, the customers of New York Chinese Restaurant sometimes have a hard time choosing just one thing, but, luckily, the helpful staff can help you make the right decision. This place is committed to giving the diners the most unforgettable dining experience.

1. P.F. Chang's

The top spot on the list goes to P.F. Chang’s, one of the most popular go-to destinations for delicious Americanized Chinese food. In Henderson, there is also a special kids’ menu which makes this restaurant the perfect place to dine in with your family.