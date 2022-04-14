Corpus Christi, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Corpus Christi, Texas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ldOHX_0f6NwxBl00
Unsplash

Still think that there aren't any good Chinese restaurants in Texas? Think again! Corpus Christi has a great variety of Chinese places that can satisfy whatever cravings you're having, and here are some of the best ones:

5. LEI KITCHEN

This restaurant offers some of the best Southeast Asian Cuisine in Corpus Christi that will temp and tantalize your taste buds. LEI KITCHEN’s menu unifies 4 different cuisines: Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, and Thai, so you are sure to find something to satisfy your cravings. Everything here is made-to-order to ensure that the diners get the best experience in this restaurant.

4. Dao Authentic Asian Cuisine

This eatery dishes out not only some of the most authentic Chinese dishes, but also some Americanized ones to ensure that everyone can find whatever they're looking for on Dao’s menu. Hidden inside a plaza, the restaurant provides the customers with generous portions, excellent wait-staff, and a good selection in the menu.

3. Bamboo Garden Restaurant

This family-run restaurant has become one of the best Chinese-serving spots in Corpus Christi due to its authentic Chinese, Vietnamese, and a little bit of Thai cuisines. They have been providing the locals and the neighboring areas with delicious dishes for over the past 26 years. They serve a wide variety of inexpensive and scrumptious menu items that are sure to please anyone’s tongues and wallets.

2. Hunan Express

Hunan Express has two different locations in Corpus Christi, and both of those restaurants are crowded with locals who appreciate authentic Chinese food. One of the best things about Hunan Express is how cheap everything is. They also provide vegetarian options. If you order some of the entrees, a generous portion of rice will be included for free.

1. P.F. Chang's

This restaurant is a part of one of the most successful Asian food chains in the country, and its success is not an exception in Corpus Christi. At P.F. Chang's you will find more Americanized versions of traditional Chinese meals, rather than strictly authentic. The friendly staff, superb customer service, and appetizing food will keep you returning to this amazing place.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# chinese# restaurant

Comments / 5

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
15066 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Louisville, KY

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Louisville, Kentucky

This list is based on prior customer reviews. When you hear Kentucky, you immediately think fried chicken, but that’s like a small percentage of Kentucky. In Louisville, pizza takes the place of many restaurants spread across the city. Here are the top five pizza places in Louisville.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Baltimore is home to pizza lovers. Check out these top five pizza places in Baltimore. Each Homeslyce store is created to maintain the unique feel of that neighborhood. Alongside the usual menu, they have also made provision for the specialty diet menu which means if you can't eat regular stuff, there's something for you. All foods are baked and not fried. The Homeslyce classic is an absolute delight made with HomeSlyce sauce, goat and mozzarella cheese, walnuts, eggplant, spinach, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers. So go check out their store to have this unique experience.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Memphis, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Want to have a taste of award-winning and mouth-watering pizzas? Then you should visit Memphis. Here are the top five pizza places in Memphis.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Detroit, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews. With the number of pizza places in Detroit, one would think the market is so saturated that there aren't any profits, but far from it, these top five popular pizza places have put that analogy to shame.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Fort Worth, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. In Fort Worth, Texas, there are many great places to get a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch spot or a place to enjoy a leisurely meal with friends, you'll find a pizzeria that suits your taste. Here are the top 5 pizza places in Fort Worth.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Jacksonville, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Jacksonville has a lot of pizza places, and some of them stand out. We are here to give you the top five options. The Pizza at Biggie is popularly known as extraordinary food, and they are all at a price that is affordable. The appetizers, such as fried mozzarella, mac & cheese bites, etc., are tender, and the pizzas are tasty. You have the option to wash it down with a drink or beer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy