Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Corpus Christi, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Still think that there aren't any good Chinese restaurants in Texas? Think again! Corpus Christi has a great variety of Chinese places that can satisfy whatever cravings you're having, and here are some of the best ones:

5. LEI KITCHEN

This restaurant offers some of the best Southeast Asian Cuisine in Corpus Christi that will temp and tantalize your taste buds. LEI KITCHEN’s menu unifies 4 different cuisines: Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, and Thai, so you are sure to find something to satisfy your cravings. Everything here is made-to-order to ensure that the diners get the best experience in this restaurant.

4. Dao Authentic Asian Cuisine

This eatery dishes out not only some of the most authentic Chinese dishes, but also some Americanized ones to ensure that everyone can find whatever they're looking for on Dao’s menu. Hidden inside a plaza, the restaurant provides the customers with generous portions, excellent wait-staff, and a good selection in the menu.

3. Bamboo Garden Restaurant

This family-run restaurant has become one of the best Chinese-serving spots in Corpus Christi due to its authentic Chinese, Vietnamese, and a little bit of Thai cuisines. They have been providing the locals and the neighboring areas with delicious dishes for over the past 26 years. They serve a wide variety of inexpensive and scrumptious menu items that are sure to please anyone’s tongues and wallets.

2. Hunan Express

Hunan Express has two different locations in Corpus Christi, and both of those restaurants are crowded with locals who appreciate authentic Chinese food. One of the best things about Hunan Express is how cheap everything is. They also provide vegetarian options. If you order some of the entrees, a generous portion of rice will be included for free.

1. P.F. Chang's

This restaurant is a part of one of the most successful Asian food chains in the country, and its success is not an exception in Corpus Christi. At P.F. Chang's you will find more Americanized versions of traditional Chinese meals, rather than strictly authentic. The friendly staff, superb customer service, and appetizing food will keep you returning to this amazing place.