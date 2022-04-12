Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Stockton, California

Unsplash

In the mood for some steaming noodles or dim sum? Stockton has some amazing Chinese places whose dishes are sure to satisfy every palate. And to help you find only the best of the best restaurants, we made this list:

5. China Village Restaurant

This unfussy restaurant has some of the best traditional Chinese dishes in the whole city at a very low price. The place is tiny, but the amiable staff, and delicious food definitely make up for the lack of space. The service is fast, so you won’t have to be waiting for your meal too long. Once you’re there try the Won Wonton Soup, it is one of the best dishes on the menu.

4. Peking Restaurant

This simple, unfussy restaurant serves delicious Mandarin and Szechuan cuisine in North Stockton. Operating in Stockton for more than half a century, Peking Restaurant knows how to satisfy its customers with the freshest, made-to-order dishes. Some of the most popular items on the menu are House Chicken, Hot Braised Whole Rock Cod, and more.

3. Tsing Tao Restaurant

For more than 20 years, Tsing Tao has been serving the residents of Stockton delicious Chinese cuisine. And its commitment to provide the customers only with the freshest ingredients, and the best service, has amassed Tsing Tao a sizable clientele. Make sure to try its sweet-and-sour chicken dishes, as well as pork-fried rice meal that the restaurant takes so much pride in.

2. Yen Du Restaurant

Yen Du Restaurant specializes in Szechuan, Peking and Hunan-style cuisine, served in a homey atmosphere. Since 1991, Yen Dun has been serving its customers some of the best Chinese dishes in the whole of Stockton, making it one of the most popular Asian spots. Located at the intersection of Porter and the Pacific at Porter Station, Yen Du prepares its food only from the freshest ingredients, so rest assured that you will be getting only the best of the best.

1. Dave Wong's

Dave Wong's Restaurant & Deli is undoubtedly one of the most popular Chinese-serving places in the city of Stockton. It has been serving Stockton and its neighboring areas for over forty-four years. The staff are always attentive and professional, so you can expect the best of the service in Dave Wong’s. In this restaurant you will be able to unearth some of the most unique combinations of flavors.