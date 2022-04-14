Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Lexington, Kentucky

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Just a few years ago, there were barely any Chinese eateries in the city. However, the number of local restaurants that serve good-quality Asian cuisine in Lexington has grown enormously, in recent years. So, we made this list to help you find only the best ones in the city:

5. Panda Cuisine

In the mood for some traditional dim sum? Then you’re in luck. Panda Cuisine has been serving some of the best dim sum in Lexington for a significant amount of time. Besides dim sum, the eatery also serves some flavorful Szechuan dishes that will surely leave a delightful impression on you.

4. Asian Wind

Asian Wind is a cozy restaurant that specializes in Pan-Asian cuisine. With the large menu, you are sure to find something to satisfy every palate on your tongue. They can also treat special requests like vegetarian, since everything is made-to-order, and the customers can easily customize their dishes.

3. Supreme Hibachi Buffet

Supreme Hibachi Buffet features a lot of different cuisines on its menu - Japanese, Chinese, and even Mongolian. It has a large selection of dishes, offers traditional dim sum, and a dessert bar. So, whatever you’re in the mood for, there's nothing Supreme Hibachi Buffet can't do to satisfy all of your cravings. And, of course, there is an amazing buffet. So, come here, grab a plate, and enjoy the friendly atmosphere.

2. No 1 China Buffet

This Chinese restaurant offers another amazing all-you-can-eat buffet at very low prices. No 1 China Buffet is perfect for a family dine because of large portions, and friendly atmosphere, the buffet has an excellent diverse selection of Chinese specialties.

1. P.F. Chang’s

P.F. Chang's is one of the most loved Chinese restaurants in Lexington. They deliver flavorful cuisine featuring quintessential Chinese dishes and innovative meals that highlight the evolving influence of Southeast Asia on modern Chinese cuisine. The family-and-friendly atmosphere is perfect for the whole family to enjoy their evening in a nice dining area.