Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Anaheim, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

5. Ma's House Chinese Islamic Restaurant

How many Halal Chinese restaurants do you know? Undeniably, there are not so many across the country, but Ma's House Chinese Islamic is one of the rare ones. The restaurant has been providing Anaheim with halal dishes for almost 50 years, offering a range of classic dishes, including Spicy Beef and Orange Chicken. Ma’s House’s menu is large, so you're sure to find something that will satisfy your cravings.

4. Ho-Toy's

Ho-Toy’s is one of the best Chinese places in the whole city because of how low the prices are. Nonetheless, the quality of the food is amazing, so it might feel like you're eating, basically, for free. This counter-serve eatery got its recognition for delicious combo meals and lunch specials.

3. China King

China King is a spotless Chinese restaurant that dishes out some of the finest food in Anaheim. Everything's made-to-order and served fast, so you won’t have to wait for your meal for too long. The staff is helpful and attentive to your wishes. At China King, every dish on the menu is made from the highest quality ingredients and traditional cooking methods.

2. Tin Tin Seafood Restaurant

Tin Tin is a perfect destination for those who are hankering for some seafood since that's what the eatery specializes in. From squids to lobsters, you can find anything you’re craving on the menu. At Tin Tin, there is also a delectable and traditional dim sum available.

1. P.F. Chang’s

One of the hottest Asian cuisine chains in the country, it is also one of the hottest spots that serves delicious Chinese food. Located at Garden Walk, P.F. Chang’s will surprise you with the quality of the food, and the modern interpretation of everyone’s favorites. All of the food is very flavorful, and the customer service is always exceptional.