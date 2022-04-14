Honolulu, HI

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Honolulu, Hawaii

Restaurant Review

Honolulu, the capital of Hawaii, has one of the best Chinatowns in the country. And whatever it is you're craving, there is no shortage of places to visit in Honolulu that dish out the amazing Chinese cuisine. After thorough research, we compiled a list of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants:

5. Golden Duck Restaurant

This humble-looking eatery serves some of the best quintessential Chinese dishes in the whole of Honolulu. Golden Duck specializes in authentic food, as well as some of the more unique dishes that you’ve never seen before. Once you’re there, you have to order Peking duck, it is one of the most popular items on the menu, and it tastes absolutely amazing.

4. Nice Day Chinese Seafood Restaurant

One of the best things that Nice Day Chinese Seafood offers is its delicious traditional dim sum that has attracted the most of its clientele. The eatery is open seven days a week, and has a rich selection of items on the menu. And if it’s too hard to make your mind up, the attentive staff can easily recommend you some of the best dishes.

3. Happy Days Chinese Seafood Restaurant

Happy Days is an amazing choice if you’re craving some seafood, from shrimps to lobsters, the eatery will satisfy all of your cravings. One of the best things that Happy Days offers is, of course, its amazing dim sum that is served daily. It is one of the busiest places in Honolulu, so you might want to come a bit earlier than everyone else/

2. Little Village Noodle House

Little Village’s cuisine concentrates on some Cantonese-style dishes, enriched with specialties from other regions. The restaurant received 11 Hale Aina awards consecutively for being the best Chinese restaurant. Dining in the relaxed atmosphere, you will be able to enjoy some of the most delicious dishes of Northern China you can find in Honolulu.

1. Legend Seafood Restaurant

With its consistency in food, quality, and service, Legend Seafood Restaurant has become one of the best Chinese spots in the whole of Honolulu. This lively eatery serves Cantonese and Hong Kong-style dishes that will keep you coming for more and more. Operating in Honolulu for more than 30 years, Legend Seafood knows how to make your dining experience one of the best.

