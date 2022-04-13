Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Cleveland, Ohio

Unsplash

Fortunately for those who love Chinese cuisine, Cleveland has its very own Chinatown, also known as Asiatown, which has a rich variety of amazing Chinese restaurants. There are so many to choose from, finding one that you love can feel a bit like finding a needle in a haystack. So, we made this list to help you find your favorite place:

5. Wonton Gourmet & BBQ

Wonton Gourmet & BBQ is an informal eatery that concentrates on Hong Kong and Cantonese-style authentic dishes. The amount of food you get at cheap prices is amazing, you can get replete with just 2-3 dishes, and it will be hard to choose just two out of the large menu. The locals love this place because of how friendly everyone is, and the prompt service that never disappoints.

4. CHINA TOWN I

CHINA TOWN I is one of the best Chinese places in the whole city that's been serving the local community for over 30 years, providing their clients with only the freshest dishes. The service is very quick so you can get to enjoy your meal without having to wait 30 minutes or more.

3. Szechuan Gourmet

Szechuan Gourmet’s chefs skillfully transform traditional Chinese dishes so artfully, so delectably, and so subtly that diners will wonder if they're still in Ohio. Specializing in flavorful, spicy food, the restaurant has become a favorite go-to place for many Cleveland residents. But be careful! Some of the dishes can be a little too spicy because Szechuan Gourmet keeps its dishes as authentic as possible.

2. Li Wah

Li Wah’s appearance is so unassuming that it is hard to believe that it is one of the most successful Chinese restaurants in the city. Dishing out authentic Chinese grub, there is also a dim sum available for lunch. Working seven days a week, you can come in any day, and savor some of the best authentic food you’ve ever tried.

1. Siam Cafe

Full bar, nice atmosphere, a long menu, and a full bar of delicious drinks - this is all about Siam Cafe, one of the most popular Chinese dinery in Cleveland. Siam Cafe offers a wide variety of cuisines, from Thai to Chinese, so you can escape across the globe with every bite.