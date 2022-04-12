New Orleans, LA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans is the most distinctively recognized regional cuisine in the United States, but that's not the only thing the "Big Easy" has to offer in regards to food. If you're in the mood for something spicier, here's the list of the best Chinese places in New Orleans:

5. Dian Xin

Dian Xin is ranked as “The Best Chinese in The City” by the customers. The eatery has received such positive feedback mostly because of the quality of the authentic food, the consistency, and absolutely scrumptious dumplings. This place has even run out of food during the busiest days because of how popular it is in New Orleans. They will go above and beyond to make sure your dining experience is memorable and fulfilling.

4. Hoshun

Hoshun is a modern, chic-looking restaurant whose menu includes a wide variety of Chinese-style food, enriched with specialties from other regions. Working seven days a week, in Hoshun you can try delicious pho soup, tasty Vietnamese spring rolls, and different types of sushi. If you like late-night dining, then Hoshun is perfect for you. With its amazing ambiance and friendly staff, you are sure to have an unforgettable night.

3. Ming's

Ming’s Restaurant is one of New Orleans' best restaurants, so come and enjoy their open kitchen, outdoor patio, and delicious authentic food. Some of Ming’s specials are XO Beef, Triple Treasure, and Shrimp & Eggplant. Everything on the menu is spicy and flavorful, so you will not leave this place disappointed.

2. Five Happiness

Five Happiness Chinese Restaurant is easily one of the most popular destinations for those who are craving some Chinese in New Orleans. For over 30 years, Five Happiness has been serving the locals some of the most delectable and authentic Chinese dishes in the whole city. In an elegant dining room, the diners enjoy the full spectrum of extensive regional Chinese cuisine.

1. Chinese Kitchen

At first glance, Chinese Kitchen is a very simple eatery, but by the majority of the clientele, this restaurant is ranked as one of the best Chinese places in the whole of Louisiana. The food is plated beautifully, accented with color, and full of flavor. Come and taste what you've been looking for!

