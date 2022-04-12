Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Tampa, Florida

Tampa is a major business center in Florida, but, unfortunately, there is no Chinatown in the city. However, you can still find amazing Chinese restaurants in Tampa that offer delicious authentic food. Here is the list of top 5 restaurants that you should definitely try:

5. Beijing House

Beijing House offers some of the most authentic dishes in Tampa, its menu features some different dim sum items, as well as some tasty seafood specialties. In this restaurant, the customers get only the freshest meals, made from pristine ingredients.

4. China Dragon

This unassuming place, located in the shopping center, offers some delicious Chinese classics. In China Dragon, everything is always fresh, served in large portions, and at a good price. Come and experience the friendly atmosphere and excellent service that the locals like so much.

3. Liang's Bistro Asian Cuisine

If you decide to go to Liang’s Bistro, you have to bring someone along with you. The portions are so big that it is hard to finish them on your own. The restaurant is proud to be providing Tampa and the surrounding communities with the freshest Chinese, Japanese, Thai, and Vietnamese food available. Everything on the menu is flavorful and priced decently.

2. China Yuan

This popular eatery specializes in Cantonese-style food, and traditional dim sum that has a very nice selection of various items. Everything is made from the freshest ingredients, some of the vegetables are even grown on the Plant City farm specifically for China Yuan. Located in the Bay area, the local mainstay can customize your order however you’d like it to ensure that you will be getting a five-star experience.

1. Yummy House China Bistro

Yummy House is undeniably one of the most loved places in the whole of Tampa that serves authentic Chinese food. The menu is quite big, and has a lot of different food to choose from, but, luckily, the helpful staff can answer all of your questions, and if you don’t like something, the order can be customized to suit your cravings.

