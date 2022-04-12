Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Aurora, Colorado

Unsplash

Whether you want Szechuan spice, xiao long bao, dim sum, or orange chicken, there’s no shortage of places to visit in Aurora for your next Chinese food fix! And we made the list of top 5 places to help you find your new favorite go-to Chinese restaurant:

5. Formosa Garden Restaurant

Formosa Garden is one of the most popular places where you can enjoy classic Chinese food in Aurora. With multiple services, such as non-contact delivery, take-away, and dining-in, it is a really convenient place with an extensive menu that will provide you with whatever it is you crave. The portions are very generous, and the friendly staff will ensure that you’re having a great experience in Formosa Garden.

4. New China City Chinese Restaurant

This tiny place dishes out some of the best dishes in the whole of Aurora. Everything is made-to-order, so you can customize your dish however you want. Wherever you want more spice or no spice at all, New China City Chinese Restaurant will make all of your wishes come true. The consistency in quality, amiable staff, and authentic dishes are what made this place so popular among customers.

3. Golden Wok Asian Restaurant

This elegantly-decorated restaurant has a little bit of everything for everyone - Golden Wok has an extensive menu, featuring kids’ plates, as well as some yummy cocktails, wines, and liquors to complement your dinner. The customer service is outstanding, and you are sure to leave this place, feeling impressed.

2. P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang’s has gotten its recognition throughout the country for its outstanding Chinese cuisine with a little bit of a modern twist to it, and Aurora’s P.F Chang’s is no exception. One of the most popular Chinese spots in the city, the restaurant will make you feel impressed by the excellent service, fresh meals, and pleasant ambiance. They can also treat special requests like gluten-free.

1. The East Cafe Chinese Restaurant

The East Cafe is one of the oldest family-owned establishments in Aurora, and it has stayed one of the hottest spots where you can get exceptional Chinese food for over 30 years. This unfussy restaurant is sure to give you the best dining experience with its caring staff, prompt service, and a rich selection of items on the menu. Come and taste what you've been waiting for in a relaxing atmosphere!