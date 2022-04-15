Arlington, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Arlington, Texas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kzDTR_0f6HiC4e00
Unsplash

Still convinced that Texas doesn't have any good Chinese restaurants? Luckily, Arrington, an industrial and commercial center, has a rich variety of delicious authentic food. And if you can't decide which eatery you want to go to, we made this oust that features the top 5 ones that you should definitely visit:

5. Don Wang Chinese Food Express

This unassuming eatery has a big variety of standard Chinese dishes to choose from. With fast service, scrumptious large portions, and a relaxing, laid-back atmosphere, you will want to return to this restaurant. Don Wang Chinese Food Express also offers drive-thru and take-out services.

4. Panda House Bistro

This simple Chinese eatery has been serving delicious Chinese staples in Arlington for more than 30 years. The customers especially like this place because of its low-key atmosphere, and friendly staff. The food quality will exceed all of your expectations, and those portions will keep you full for a long time.

3. Sesame House

This family-owned eatery is so popular among the locals because of how delicious the menu is. On top of that, the staff is very sweet and attentive, ensuring that you get your food fresh and quickly. Sesame House also offers takeaway and delivery services. If you don’t feel like going out, the eatery will have its amazing food delivered to you while still steaming hot.

2. First Chinese BBQ

If you’re looking for something casual, First Chinese BBQ is a perfect place for you. This restaurant got so popular in Arlington mainly because of its superb bbq pork and duck, and other Cantonese specialties. For an affordable price, the customers get large portions, so make sure to bring someone along with you.

1. P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang’s got its recognition in Arlington for how delectable and fresh everything on the menu is. The customers in this restaurant are only served food of the best quality in a family-and-friendly atmosphere. So, this place is amazing for dining with your family. The lettuce wraps are one of the dishes that put this restaurant on the map, so make sure to try them once you’re there.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# chinese# food# dinner

Comments / 1

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
15066 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Louisville, KY

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Louisville, Kentucky

This list is based on prior customer reviews. When you hear Kentucky, you immediately think fried chicken, but that’s like a small percentage of Kentucky. In Louisville, pizza takes the place of many restaurants spread across the city. Here are the top five pizza places in Louisville.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Baltimore is home to pizza lovers. Check out these top five pizza places in Baltimore. Each Homeslyce store is created to maintain the unique feel of that neighborhood. Alongside the usual menu, they have also made provision for the specialty diet menu which means if you can't eat regular stuff, there's something for you. All foods are baked and not fried. The Homeslyce classic is an absolute delight made with HomeSlyce sauce, goat and mozzarella cheese, walnuts, eggplant, spinach, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers. So go check out their store to have this unique experience.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Memphis, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Want to have a taste of award-winning and mouth-watering pizzas? Then you should visit Memphis. Here are the top five pizza places in Memphis.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Detroit, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews. With the number of pizza places in Detroit, one would think the market is so saturated that there aren't any profits, but far from it, these top five popular pizza places have put that analogy to shame.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Fort Worth, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. In Fort Worth, Texas, there are many great places to get a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch spot or a place to enjoy a leisurely meal with friends, you'll find a pizzeria that suits your taste. Here are the top 5 pizza places in Fort Worth.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Jacksonville, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Jacksonville has a lot of pizza places, and some of them stand out. We are here to give you the top five options. The Pizza at Biggie is popularly known as extraordinary food, and they are all at a price that is affordable. The appetizers, such as fried mozzarella, mac & cheese bites, etc., are tender, and the pizzas are tasty. You have the option to wash it down with a drink or beer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy