Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Arlington, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

Still convinced that Texas doesn't have any good Chinese restaurants? Luckily, Arrington, an industrial and commercial center, has a rich variety of delicious authentic food. And if you can't decide which eatery you want to go to, we made this oust that features the top 5 ones that you should definitely visit:

5. Don Wang Chinese Food Express

This unassuming eatery has a big variety of standard Chinese dishes to choose from. With fast service, scrumptious large portions, and a relaxing, laid-back atmosphere, you will want to return to this restaurant. Don Wang Chinese Food Express also offers drive-thru and take-out services.

4. Panda House Bistro

This simple Chinese eatery has been serving delicious Chinese staples in Arlington for more than 30 years. The customers especially like this place because of its low-key atmosphere, and friendly staff. The food quality will exceed all of your expectations, and those portions will keep you full for a long time.

3. Sesame House

This family-owned eatery is so popular among the locals because of how delicious the menu is. On top of that, the staff is very sweet and attentive, ensuring that you get your food fresh and quickly. Sesame House also offers takeaway and delivery services. If you don’t feel like going out, the eatery will have its amazing food delivered to you while still steaming hot.

2. First Chinese BBQ

If you’re looking for something casual, First Chinese BBQ is a perfect place for you. This restaurant got so popular in Arlington mainly because of its superb bbq pork and duck, and other Cantonese specialties. For an affordable price, the customers get large portions, so make sure to bring someone along with you.

1. P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang’s got its recognition in Arlington for how delectable and fresh everything on the menu is. The customers in this restaurant are only served food of the best quality in a family-and-friendly atmosphere. So, this place is amazing for dining with your family. The lettuce wraps are one of the dishes that put this restaurant on the map, so make sure to try them once you’re there.