Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Wichita, Kansas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Being in the Midwest, Wichita can offer its visitors and locals a lot of the staples: burgers, fried comfort foods, and lots of chain restaurants, so if you're hankering for something Chinese, you're in luck. Check out this list of Wichita's Chinese restaurants to find your next favorite go-to place:

5. Ming's Cantonese Restaurant

This simple eatery offers some of the most popular Chinese favorites that are always fresh, and consistent in their quality. The regulars of Mag’s Cantonese absolutely adore its Crab Rangoon, and can’t stop coming back for more. This place is perfect for you if you’re trying to find some authentic Cantonese food.

4. Oh Yeah! Chinese Bistro

Located on Wichita's northeast side, Oh Yeah! offers a huge selection of classic Chinese dishes. On the menu, there are many vegetarian and healthy options available. The bistro is elegant and spotless with very attentive staff. Oh Yeah! provides its clients with such service options as dining in, take-away, and no-contact delivery, so even if you’re not in the mood to go out, this bistro can very easily and promptly deliver its delicious food to your doorstep.

3. Lee's Chinese Restaurant

Working seven days a week, Lee’s Chinese Restaurant is one of the most popular places in Wichita that dishes out authentic Chinese cuisine. With many vegetarian, gluten-free dishes, its food is sure to satisfy anyone’s cravings. The atmosphere is casual and laid-back which makes it a perfect place for family dinners.

2. Shanghai Restaurant

This restaurant is, undeniably, one of the hottest spots in Wichita that serves delicious Asian food, and offers an all-you-can-eat buffet. Shanghai Restaurant is spacious, so you don’t have to worry about not getting a seat to taste its amazing dishes. This family-operated eatery is sure to make you fall in love with it from a first bite.

1. P.F. Chang’s

One of the best Asian chains in the country, P.F. Chang’s is very popular in Wichita, providing the locals with delicious authentic Chinese grub with a modern interpretation. The restaurant’s service, food quality, and amiable staff are sure to leave an unforgettable impression on you. Come and taste what you've been waiting for!

