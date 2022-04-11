Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in San Diego, California

Unsplash

Looking for some soup dumplings in your area? Or maybe some dim sum? Whatever you’re in the mood for, we’re here to help you with this list of the best restaurants in San Diego that you should definitely visit:



5. Mandarin Wok Restaurant

Working in San Diego since 1983, this family-owned restaurant has won its customers over with extensive menu choices, and delicious specials such as Cream Cheese Wontons, Choice of Egg Drop, or Hot & Sour Soup. If you don’t like something on the menu, it can be very easily customized to your needs.

4. Spicy City



Spicy City offers close to the original Chinese Szechuan cuisine, so if you’re looking for something authentic, make sure to check this place out! But be careful, athletic Szechuan food can be very spicy. And if you’re willing to support local businesses in San Diego, this is a perfect “hole in the wall” for it.

3. Minh Ky Restaurant



Minh Ky is another family-owned restaurant that will leave you satisfied and pleasantly full with its traditional Chinese cuisine. This place also offers hand-made dumplings, duck, and BBQ pork held to the highest standards. The menu is huge but affordable, and the friendly staff can help you choose the right dish for you.



2. Tasty Noodle House



Tasty Noodle House lets you discover the spicy and flavorsome tastes of Shanghai. This restaurant’s food is a mixture of Shanghainese and Szechuan cuisines, serving you authentic piquant dishes. If you’re in the Convoy area in San Diego, make sure to visit this one!

1. Dumpling Inn & Shanghai Saloon

And the top spot on the list goes to this amazing restaurant that’s been serving Chinese comfort food in San Diego since 1994. For more than 20 years, they’ve been providing their customers with the freshest dishes, the proof of that is their hand-filled Xiao Long Bao whose dough is made fresh every morning.