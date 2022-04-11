San Antonio, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in San Antonio, Texas

Restaurant Review

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UvL6O_0f61TjDv00
Unsplash

San Antonio’s restaurants focus mostly on Latin cuisine. But what about Chinese cuisine? Don’t worry, there are still more than enough beautiful places to visit, and enjoy a delectable Chinese meal. Luckily, we made this list to help you find the best spots in San Antonio.

5. Delicious Garden

This family-owned restaurant offers a warm atmosphere, attentive staff, and delicious meals. Delicious Garden has a great menu and lunch specials. Don't miss out on its Crispy Spicy Beef. And if you’re not in the mood to go anywhere, Delicious Garden offers one of the best take-out services in San Antonio.

4. Golden Wok

This is a very popular dim sum place with amazing, friendly staff. With extensive menu choices, you will definitely find something perfect for yourself. Portions are huge and the price is worth it.

3. Ding How

Ding How is a restaurant with a beautiful interior, decorated in a traditional Chinese way, it offers not only an impressive design but also savory food. It’s a family-owned business that has been serving Chinese food in San Antonio for 40 years. Their menu has over one hundred different choices that can please even the pickiest customer.

2. China Inn

China Inn is a very humble place that will impress you with its not-so-humble dishes. Everything on the menu is held to the highest standard, and you will be served the freshest meal. The menu choices are so big, that you might feel overwhelmed, but no worries! The helpful staff can help you make the right decision.

1. Sichuan House

The top spot in this list goes to Sichuan House. The place itself might look very unassuming, but the food will blow you away. Specializing in Sichuan cuisine, you’re guaranteed to get the most flavorsome dishes you can that will keep you coming back for more and more!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# chinese# food# dinner# date night

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
12010 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Savannah, Georgia

Starving for some Chinese, but can't find any good restaurants? In this post you can find only the finest Chinese-serving places that you have to visit in Savannah. Lai Wah Chinese Take-Out Restaurant is a casual eatery that serves absolutely amazing Chinese staples. The food is always fresh and flavorful, and the portions are quite large. It has been around for over two decades and has been providing the locals of Savannah with Chinese delicacies. It is a family-owned place, and owners always try their best to ensure that the diners are enjoying their evening at Lai Wah.

Read full story

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Syracuse, New York

Syracuse has an amazing dining scene, ensuring that everyone can find a place to satisfy all of their cravings. And Chinese restaurants are no exception. Below you can find a list of only the best Chinese-serving spots in the whole of Syracuse.

Read full story

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Olathe, Kansas

If you want to savor some authentic Chinese dishes, you don't have to travel all the way across the world. Olathe has a lot to offer to Chinese food lovers. After a thorough research, we compiled this list, featuring the top 5 famous Chinese restaurants in the whole area.

Read full story
Visalia, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Visalia, California

Visalia, a city known for its gorgeous landscapes, has also an amazing dining scene to offer to its residents and tourists. So, if you're looking for a place where you can enjoy your favorite fried rice or Peking duck, you're in luck. Below you can find only the finest Chinese places in Visalia.

Read full story
Little Rock, AR

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, the capital of Arkansas, has its own, unique food experiences you just can't get anywhere else. If you're a local or just a tourist, you have to check these 5 places out.

Read full story
Yonkers, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Yonkers, New York

You don't have to be in China to taste some of the country’s most authentic dishes. Yonkers has a wide selection of different places: from upscale restaurants to small eateries. This post features only the best Chinese places, that you definitely need to visit:

Read full story
Springfield, MO

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri is home to hundreds of amazing restaurants, and if you're looking for a new go-to Chinese place, you're in luck. In this post you will find some of the best Chinese-serving places in the whole city.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy