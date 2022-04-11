Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in San Antonio, Texas

Unsplash

San Antonio’s restaurants focus mostly on Latin cuisine. But what about Chinese cuisine? Don’t worry, there are still more than enough beautiful places to visit, and enjoy a delectable Chinese meal. Luckily, we made this list to help you find the best spots in San Antonio.

5. Delicious Garden

This family-owned restaurant offers a warm atmosphere, attentive staff, and delicious meals. Delicious Garden has a great menu and lunch specials. Don't miss out on its Crispy Spicy Beef. And if you’re not in the mood to go anywhere, Delicious Garden offers one of the best take-out services in San Antonio.

4. Golden Wok



This is a very popular dim sum place with amazing, friendly staff. With extensive menu choices, you will definitely find something perfect for yourself. Portions are huge and the price is worth it.



3. Ding How



Ding How is a restaurant with a beautiful interior, decorated in a traditional Chinese way, it offers not only an impressive design but also savory food. It’s a family-owned business that has been serving Chinese food in San Antonio for 40 years. Their menu has over one hundred different choices that can please even the pickiest customer.



2. China Inn

China Inn is a very humble place that will impress you with its not-so-humble dishes. Everything on the menu is held to the highest standard, and you will be served the freshest meal. The menu choices are so big, that you might feel overwhelmed, but no worries! The helpful staff can help you make the right decision.