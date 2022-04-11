Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Fortunately, Philadelphia has its very own Chinatown where you can find a lot of amazing restaurants. Whatever you’re in the mood for, these restaurants are sure to please every palate. And to help you find the right place for you we made this list of the best ones:

5. Nan Zhou Hand Drawn Noodle House

The specialty of this restaurant sits right in the name of it - delicious hand-pulled Nan Zhou Noodles. Even though the place’s interior might seem very unassuming, just wait until you taste the food. It is delectable, and the prices are very affordable.

4. Han Dynasty

In the mood for something spicier? Check out Han Dynasty which serves Szechuan cuisine, and mouth-watering authentic noodles. And if you’re on a strict diet, this restaurant has a whole menu dedicated to gluten-free dishes.



3. Sang Kee Peking Duck House

This restaurant got its recognition because of its amazing Peking Duck that tastes almost like the original Beijing Duck, and, interestingly enough, Sang Kee Peking Duck House was the first one to introduce this delicious dish to Philadelphians. So, if you’re looking for a place to try some authentic dishes, this is the perfect choice for you.

2. Buddakan

Do you want to be impressed? Then Buddakan is perfect for you - the moment you enter the restaurant, you will be met with an imposing Buddha, and later at the table, with a scrumptious meal. This place is definitely worth the hype!

1. Dim Sum Garden

The top spot goes to this amazing place, located in Chinatown, which got very popular among Philadelphians because of their Xiao Long Bao —Chinese steamed soup dumplings, as well as traditional Shanghai dim sum. No matter how famous Dim Sum Garden is, you won’t have to wait for too long to enjoy delectable food.