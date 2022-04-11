Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona

Unsplash

4. P.F. Chang’s

P.F Chang's got their popularity due to its signature dish - P.F. Chang’s Lettuce Wraps, but that’s not the only thing it’s famous for. Try their signature sushi items - Dynamite Roll and Kung Pao Dragon Roll. If you’re especially careful about your food, P.F. Chang’s has a huge variety of gluten-free and vegetarian options on the menu.



3. China Chili

China Chili offers a big variety of different Chinese cuisine - Hong Kong, Szechuan, and Cantonese, so you won’t struggle with choosing the perfect meal for yourself. This restaurant received its recognition because of its signature dish - Orange Chicken which is to die for!

2. George Yang’s Chinese Cuisine

George Yang’s Chinese Cuisine is a family-owned restaurant that features a friendly, warm atmosphere, offering a wide variety of starters, desserts, or even low carb choices if you’re trying to watch your weight.

1. Great Wall Cuisine

Located right in the heart of Phoenix, right next to the Grand Canyon University, Great Wall Cuisine prepares one of the best Cantonese dishes in the whole of Phoenix, and it’s also one of the most popular dim sum places. Make sure to try its delicious Peking Duck, you won’t be disappointed!