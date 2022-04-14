Houston, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Houston, Texas

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Imrgz_0f613cIB00
Unsplash

5. Yo-Kai Express

Don’t have enough time to sit and wait for your meal? Then Yo-Kai express is perfect for you! This restaurant has a very unique method of serving you your gourmet meals - just 45 seconds and you’re ready to go. This autonomous place serves delicious meals, making no compromises when it comes to quality.

4. Cooking Girl

This restaurant specializes in Szechuan, or Sichuan, cuisine, meaning that you're in for delicious spicy food. So if you’re looking for some intense flavors served in big portions, then Cooking Girl is the perfect spot for you. It offers incredible eats at an affordable price.

3. Tiger Noodle House

Being one of the most popular Chinese restaurants, Tiger Noodle House offers a big variety of Chinese cuisine - from delicious classical to authentic Szechuan. There is also a big menu full of tasty dishes that makes it really difficult to make a decision.

2. Bamboo House

Bamboo House is famous for its spicy dishes, specializing in adding jiaoyanweixing, roasted pepper, and salt combined, to almost every dish. Using only fresh ingredients you can expect your food to be of the best quality. Don’t miss out on the Peking Duck that’s so loved by the customers.

1. Hu’s Cooking

And the first spot on the list goes to Hu’s Cooking, located right by the Medical Center, which won its customers over with its delicious Chinese fusion-style cuisine. No matter what you’re in the mood for, dim sum, Sichuan, you’ll find what you’re looking for in the menus.

