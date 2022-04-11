Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Chicago, Illinois

Looking for a delicious dim sum in Chicago? Or maybe some spicy noodles are more up your alley? Either way, Chicago has a wide variety of Chinese restaurants that can satisfy you. Those are the top Chinese restaurants in Chicago:

Unsplash

5. D Cuisine

This restaurant offers a huge variety of authentic dishes that you’ll have a hard time finding even in Chinatown. One of their popular dishes, Hong Kong dim sum, is prepared by a famous chef. Along with their dim sum, you should order some of the delicious buns they have on their menu.

4. Lao Peng You

Founded by just two brothers, Lao Peng You got its attention very quickly because everything is made by hand, from dumplings to noodles. The food is made with love, using some of the family recipes. So, if you’re in the mood for heartfelt food, and a friendly atmosphere, this place is right for you!



3. Qing Xiang Yuan Dumplings



Qing Xiang Yuan, or QXY, is known for its hand-made dumplings that will keep you coming for more and more. Mr. and Mrs. Man, the founders, made the aim of their restaurant to revive the authentic taste of Chinese cuisine.



2. Tsaocaa

Tired of the same dishes? Want to try something else other than dumplings, and noodles. Well, here is an excellent place just for that. Tsaocaa offers a huge variety of milk teas. Their teas not only taste good but are also made with pure ingredients. And the size of the menu is crazy! You’ll definitely find your new favorite milk tea there.



1. MingHin Cuisine

Having six different locations, MingHin Cuisine is recognized by its customers to be one of the best Chinese Restaurants in Chicago. Having a whole menu dedicated to solely dim sum, it will be impossible not to find your new favorite. MingHin Cuisine also offers one of the best-looking buns that can go along with dim sum.