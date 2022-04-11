Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in New York, New York

New York has one of the most diverse cuisines, and choosing one place for the night can be quite an overwhelming task. So, here’s our list of the best NYC Chinese restaurants that you will want to return to again and again, and again.

Unsplash

5. Dim Sum Palace

A family-owned restaurant just 10 minutes away from Times Square. One of the best dishes that this restaurant can offer is already in its name - Dim Sum, but that’s not the only food they’re famous for. You should definitely check out their Seafood Shumai and Shrimp Dumplings!

4. RedFarm

RedFarm offers one of the best dumplings in the whole of New York City. Taking a fresh approach to Chinese cuisine, they will surprise you with the quality of their food, and friendly staff. Don’t miss their cantaloupe with yuzu!



3. Fried Dumpling

Located right in the heart of Chinatown, Fried Dumpling can offer you delicious dumplings that are to die for! The prices are so affordable, that it feels like eating for free. It is a very small place that doesn't have a lot of servers, but it’s definitely worth it.



2. Shanghai 21

Another place in Chinatown, so after checking out Fried Dumpling, this can be your next place to visit. Using only the freshest and high-quality ingredients, Shanghai 21 will surprise you with its extensive menu. You should definitely try their Shanghai Style Lo Mein with Beef or Shrimp, Chicken, or even Pork. Whatever you’re in the mood for!



1. Excellent Dumpling House

And the top spot goes to Excellent Dumpling House. This restaurant was ranked to have the best dumpling by New York Times, No Leftovers, and Zagat. So, without any doubt, you should not walk, but run to Excellent Dumpling House to try their famous dumplings!