Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Houston, Texas

Food is part of a country's identity, and in the case of the United States, there is more to its culture than hamburgers. If you bump into an American restaurant, you will have something to satisfy your cravings in one of Houston's top 5 most popular American restaurants.

5. HS Green Fresh Food Kitchen

HS Green is a popular restaurant that focuses on using fresh and quality ingredients to serve its customers the best quality dishes. The restaurant strives to improve the quality of its dishes to meet customer expectations. Its menu focuses on healthy American cuisines and grills, including hormone-free chicken, wild-caught shrimp, and cage-free brown eggs. Vegan and vegetarian options are available.

4. The Breakfast Klub

The Breakfast Klub ranks as the number one restaurant for quick bites in the city. The restaurant has fantastic services, food, and atmosphere. It focuses on American dishes with other diets, including gluten-free and vegetarian-friendly options. Here, you will get live music, parking, and takeout.

3. Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse

Vic & Anthony's restaurant is fancied and loved for serving local American cuisines and being vegetarian friendly. They have the best Mac and cheese, fried lobster, filet mignon, lobster bisque, cheesecake, duck fat potatoes, and brussel sprouts. The restaurant also has a full bar, valet parking, live music, street parking, reservations, private dining, and is wheelchair accessible.

2. Taste of Texas

The best place for special occasions or hosting large groups while enjoying local American cuisine or vegetarian-friendly options in Houston is at the Taste of Texas. Their dishes are excellent, and the ambience is perfect for romantic moments. The restaurant was voted Houston Chronicle's Best of the Best All-Around Restaurant. You have no reason not to visit.

1. Kenny & Ziggy's New York Deli

Kenny & Ziggy's is worth your attention for its delicious chopped liver. The restaurant specializes in American and Deli cuisines, including kosher, vegan, gluten-free, and vegetarian-friendly options. Whether it's breakfast, dinner, brunch, or late night, you will have a fantastic experience.

