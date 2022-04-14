Top 5 Most Popular Steakhouses in San Diego, California

This list is based on reviews from prior customers.

San Diego, California, attracts visitors and locals alike due to its year-round sunny weather, consistently pleasant temperatures, and scenic location on the Pacific Ocean. San Diego's coastal lifestyle also makes it a terrific place to eat, with fresh local ingredients available night after night from the sea and local farms. The steakhouse is one sort of restaurant where San Diego eateries excel. In this Southern California town, there are several steakhouses that make use of wonderful ingredients like fresh lobster, plump shrimp, and locally raised meat.

5. The Butcher Shop

It feels like a step back in time as one comes through the doors of this old-school eatery, serenaded by 1950s hits and surrounded by the dark ambiance. This traditional Chicago steakhouse is ideal for a memorable night out or a delicious family meal. The prime rib is the dish to order, according to regulars.

4. Saska's

The Patio Group's Mission Beach restaurant is back and swankier than ever after a substantial interior remodel that was finished in early 2017. The menu features a variety of meals, but the steaks are the primary attraction.

3. Born and Raised

Consortium Holdings' Born and Raised, which opened to much excitement at the end of 2017, is without a doubt the flashiest steakhouse in town. This is also one of the locations to see and be seen in San Diego, thanks to its high-end drinks and dry-aged steaks.

2. Turf Supper Club

With its self-service communal grill, the Turf Supper Club is San Diego's original DIY steakhouse, steeped in history. The establishment has old-school charm and delivers potently classic cocktails alongside meal specials such as a $14.75 marinated garlic New York Strip steak, $8.75 top sirloin, and $13.25 Surf & Turf.

1. Lou & Mickey's

The steaks come from Double R Ranch, which is located in Washington's Okanogan Valley.