San Bernardino, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in San Bernardino, California

Restaurant Review

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KrC7R_0f4VmDo500
Unsplash

In need of the best Italian restaurant in California? Here are the 5 best restaurants which will give the right taste and a good experience.

1. Two Guys Pasta & Pizza

If you are thrilled and want to find a restaurant that offers amazing pizza any time of the day, Two Guys Pasta & Pizza is the place. Whether you choose to dine-in or takeout, the services are fast, and the dishes are delicious. Moreover, it offers discounts for first-time orders. Ensure to try their pizza, and you will immediately make the restaurant your new pizza spot.

2. Nonna's Italian Restaurant

The restaurant offers popular dishes such as Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with mushroom and spinach, Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, and various dishes. The services are quality, and their affordable prices make it a local's favorite. The place is clean, relaxed, and ideal for kids and family dining.

3. Napoli Italian Restaurant

Napoli Restaurant offers quality dishes that are made from fresh products. The Italian menu includes dishes such as chicken, beef, and seafood. Any order made in this restaurant is prepared and served in the shortest time possible with the right quality. The restaurant is open almost all days of the week, except on Fridays.

4. Sorrentino's Italian Restaurant

This restaurant is a good spot for ordering pizza and any other food. It features a private lot parking, accepts credit cards, is ideal for kids, offers delivery, offers takeout, and serves beer and wine. Its menu includes cheese pizza, white pizza, BBQ chicken pizza, and other pasta dishes.

5. Puglia Italian Restaurant

For quick delivery, outdoor dining, delicious food, a cozy atmosphere, great wines, and takeout, Puglia Italian restaurant is a great spot. It serves various dishes such as Lobster Ravioli, Cacio E Pepe, and Sea Bass.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# italian# restaurant# food# dinner# dining

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
15066 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Louisville, KY

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Louisville, Kentucky

This list is based on prior customer reviews. When you hear Kentucky, you immediately think fried chicken, but that’s like a small percentage of Kentucky. In Louisville, pizza takes the place of many restaurants spread across the city. Here are the top five pizza places in Louisville.

Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Baltimore is home to pizza lovers. Check out these top five pizza places in Baltimore. Each Homeslyce store is created to maintain the unique feel of that neighborhood. Alongside the usual menu, they have also made provision for the specialty diet menu which means if you can't eat regular stuff, there's something for you. All foods are baked and not fried. The Homeslyce classic is an absolute delight made with HomeSlyce sauce, goat and mozzarella cheese, walnuts, eggplant, spinach, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers. So go check out their store to have this unique experience.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Memphis, Tennessee

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Want to have a taste of award-winning and mouth-watering pizzas? Then you should visit Memphis. Here are the top five pizza places in Memphis.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Detroit, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews. With the number of pizza places in Detroit, one would think the market is so saturated that there aren't any profits, but far from it, these top five popular pizza places have put that analogy to shame.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Fort Worth, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. In Fort Worth, Texas, there are many great places to get a delicious slice of pizza. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch spot or a place to enjoy a leisurely meal with friends, you'll find a pizzeria that suits your taste. Here are the top 5 pizza places in Fort Worth.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Pizza Places in Jacksonville, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Jacksonville has a lot of pizza places, and some of them stand out. We are here to give you the top five options. The Pizza at Biggie is popularly known as extraordinary food, and they are all at a price that is affordable. The appetizers, such as fried mozzarella, mac & cheese bites, etc., are tender, and the pizzas are tasty. You have the option to wash it down with a drink or beer.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy