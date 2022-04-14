Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in San Bernardino, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews.

Unsplash

In need of the best Italian restaurant in California? Here are the 5 best restaurants which will give the right taste and a good experience.

1. Two Guys Pasta & Pizza

If you are thrilled and want to find a restaurant that offers amazing pizza any time of the day, Two Guys Pasta & Pizza is the place. Whether you choose to dine-in or takeout, the services are fast, and the dishes are delicious. Moreover, it offers discounts for first-time orders. Ensure to try their pizza, and you will immediately make the restaurant your new pizza spot.

2. Nonna's Italian Restaurant

The restaurant offers popular dishes such as Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with mushroom and spinach, Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, and various dishes. The services are quality, and their affordable prices make it a local's favorite. The place is clean, relaxed, and ideal for kids and family dining.

3. Napoli Italian Restaurant

Napoli Restaurant offers quality dishes that are made from fresh products. The Italian menu includes dishes such as chicken, beef, and seafood. Any order made in this restaurant is prepared and served in the shortest time possible with the right quality. The restaurant is open almost all days of the week, except on Fridays.

4. Sorrentino's Italian Restaurant

This restaurant is a good spot for ordering pizza and any other food. It features a private lot parking, accepts credit cards, is ideal for kids, offers delivery, offers takeout, and serves beer and wine. Its menu includes cheese pizza, white pizza, BBQ chicken pizza, and other pasta dishes.

5. Puglia Italian Restaurant

For quick delivery, outdoor dining, delicious food, a cozy atmosphere, great wines, and takeout, Puglia Italian restaurant is a great spot. It serves various dishes such as Lobster Ravioli, Cacio E Pepe, and Sea Bass.