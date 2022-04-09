Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Fargo, North Dakota

Unsplash

Over 90 000 restaurants are serving Italian dishes in America. Fargo has its share of restaurants, and below are the most popular Italian restaurants in Fargo, North Dakota.

1. Nardello's

Nardello's is located along Interstate Avenue, Suite 112. The restaurant is loved for its pizza and other Italian delicacies, including sandwiches, steak, beef, and vegetarian options. If you are looking for a perfect family spot or dinner place, Nardello's is perfect. Its menu is tempting, only that you can't take everything at a go.

2. Giuseppe’s Italian Ristorante

If your mood is opting to enjoy delicious pasta, the best in town is served at Giuseppe's. The menu is extensive and incorporates various types of past. You can't lack your favorites. Plus, they have a broad and tasty selection of wine to ensure you pair it with your meal, giving you a memorable time. Giuseppe's is worth the visit for a classy and relaxed experience.

3. Sammy's Pizza & Restaurant

Who doesn't enjoy delicious pizza? Sammy's pizza is famous for its pizza which will blow your mind away with sweetness. The restaurant is a hidden gem that serves tasty Italian dishes, including pasta, chicken, beef, and desserts. You should try it out, and you will love and appreciate what you've been missing.

4. Cugini Italian Bistro

Cugini was recently opened but has become a hit on its excellent food. Everything here is delicious, from pasta and pizza to desserts like Tiramisu. You have no reason not to love the restaurant. Ensure to make a reservation to avoid congestion as the place can get busy.

5. Santa Lucia

A combination of Greek and Italian food never goes wrong. At Santa Lucia, you will enjoy the best combination prepared as you would wish for, giving you a tasty and memorable time. The restaurant has an extensive menu that caters for whichever dish you feel like taking, whether it's pasta, pizza, ravioli, or any other. They got your back!