Fargo, ND

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Fargo, North Dakota

Restaurant Review

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v6xDQ_0f47opoO00
Unsplash

Over 90 000 restaurants are serving Italian dishes in America. Fargo has its share of restaurants, and below are the most popular Italian restaurants in Fargo, North Dakota.

1. Nardello's

Nardello's is located along Interstate Avenue, Suite 112. The restaurant is loved for its pizza and other Italian delicacies, including sandwiches, steak, beef, and vegetarian options. If you are looking for a perfect family spot or dinner place, Nardello's is perfect. Its menu is tempting, only that you can't take everything at a go.

2. Giuseppe’s Italian Ristorante

If your mood is opting to enjoy delicious pasta, the best in town is served at Giuseppe's. The menu is extensive and incorporates various types of past. You can't lack your favorites. Plus, they have a broad and tasty selection of wine to ensure you pair it with your meal, giving you a memorable time. Giuseppe's is worth the visit for a classy and relaxed experience.

3. Sammy's Pizza & Restaurant

Who doesn't enjoy delicious pizza? Sammy's pizza is famous for its pizza which will blow your mind away with sweetness. The restaurant is a hidden gem that serves tasty Italian dishes, including pasta, chicken, beef, and desserts. You should try it out, and you will love and appreciate what you've been missing.

4. Cugini Italian Bistro

Cugini was recently opened but has become a hit on its excellent food. Everything here is delicious, from pasta and pizza to desserts like Tiramisu. You have no reason not to love the restaurant. Ensure to make a reservation to avoid congestion as the place can get busy.

5. Santa Lucia

A combination of Greek and Italian food never goes wrong. At Santa Lucia, you will enjoy the best combination prepared as you would wish for, giving you a tasty and memorable time. The restaurant has an extensive menu that caters for whichever dish you feel like taking, whether it's pasta, pizza, ravioli, or any other. They got your back!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# italian# restaurant# food# dinner# date night

Comments / 4

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
10768 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Sacramento, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Sacramento, California

Everyone loves Chinese cuisine, and whether you're a Sacramentan, looking for a new favorite go-to, or a tourist, driving through, we've got you covered. So, here's a list of the most popular Chinese places in Sacramento:

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Mesa, Arizona

Arizona's culinary scene is full of surprises, offering a wide range of unique restaurants. So, it won't be a problem to find a delicious Chinese place in Mesa. But to help you find the best of the best, we made this list:

Read full story
1 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, the biggest city in New Mexico, is best known for its unique local cuisine—blending Native American and Spanish flavors. There are still more than enough Chinese restaurants to help you escape across the globe, and those are the top 5 best ones:

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, the birthplace of the modern automobile, is not just a “Motor City”. It has much more to offer than just cars, and a big variety of excellent Chinese restaurants is proof of that. So, here’s a list of the most popular restaurants in Detroit:

Read full story
1 comments
Louisville, KY

Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky

Hungry for some noodles and dumplings? Chinese restaurants in Louisville got you covered, and to make it easier for you, we compiled a list of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants that you can dine in or order delivery:

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy