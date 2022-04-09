Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Seattle, Washington

Unsplash

In the mood for some delicious Italian food? Here are 5 of the best Italian restaurants in Seattle that you should visit.

1. The Pink Door

The Pink Door is a charming Italian-American restaurant in Post Alley at Seattle’s Pike Place Market that, along with a variety of delicious pastas and seafood entrees, offers memorable entertainment performances such as trapeze, cabaret, music and tarot. Owned by Jackie Roberts, this distinctive restaurant has attracted a cult following since its opening in 1981 and is as iconic as its namesake. They say the rooftop patio overlooking picturesque Elliot Bay is the perfect spot to enjoy a nice martini in the summer. But locals warn to be sure to get a reservation because this restaurant books up fast!

2. Spinasse

This rustic, Northern-Italian style restaurant in Capitol Hill serves seasonal, traditional dishes that showcase the culinary inspiration and cultural roots of the Piemonte region in Italy where the head chef, Stuart Lane, was classically trained. The menu boasts fresh, local ingredients for their sophisticated dishes. Be sure to save room for one of the fine dessert selections, such as a torrone gelato terrine with honey caramel or the toasted olive oil and cardamom cake complemented by vanilla cream and wild huckleberries when you visit!

3. San Fermo

With such a small, cozy atmosphere and notably homestyle dinnerware, the refined and elegant menu of San Fermo may come as a surprise. This restaurant, nestled in a historic area of Ballard Avenue, features elevated versions of Italian-American classics and emphasizes a relaxed dining experience of small, light courses--beginning with their signature Tall Grass Bakery baguette and finishing, of course, with one of their tasty desserts. San Fermo also has (limited) outdoor accommodations for dogs, so your furry friend is welcome to join you for dinner!

4. Serafina

One of the attractions is the lovely--and heated--courtyard garden in the back of this Eastlake Avenue restaurant. The other being its unique, seasonal menu selection featuring local and organic ingredients. Live jazz singers complete this restaurant’s charming aura. Serafina accepts walk ins as well as reservations, but locals advise calling ahead to snatch up those prized seats in the courtyard as those get booked up fast. Regulars rave about the bruschetta with smoked fish and if you’re in the mood to indulge, the lamb pork ragu lasagna comes highly recommended. Serafina was opened in 1991 by Susan Kaufman.

5. Il Terrazzino Carmine

The well-dressed, white-jacketed waiters, starched white tablecloths, and romantic ambiance of this family-owned restaurant embodies the classic, beloved Italian restaurant experience. Opened in 1984 by Carmine Smeraldo, who brought his passion for Italian cuisine and the value of friendly hospitality from his hometown of Naples to Pioneer Square in Seattle. They specialize in their excellent homemade pasta dishes and exhibit a substantial wine list that offers plenty of choices to pair with your meal. If you are so inclined, there is an adjacent cocktail bar, Intermezzo Carmine, that serves small plates and mixed drinks. Private rooms are also available upon reservation for large groups, making Il Terrazzino Carmine a perfect choice for a family or friend gatherings.