Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in New York, New York

Restaurant Review

When visiting the city, dining in an Italian restaurant in New York is a must-do when visiting! In fact, like spaghetti and meatballs, New York City and Italian cuisine are synonymous. Whether you enjoy Italian cuisine or want to sample the aromas and flavors of meals from the Homeland, NYC has a plethora of options for you to try.

Keep reading if you're in the mood for a delectable Italian meal prepared with the freshest and tastiest ingredients - but make sure to make a reservation in advance, as these are the best Italian restaurants in New York.

5. Carmine's Italian Restaurant

A lunch at Carmine's is a must-do for everyone visiting New York. Meatballs, Penne a la Vodka, and Shrimp Scampi are among the menu's highlights. It should be emphasized that Carmines is constantly busy; thus, appointments should be made as soon as possible.

4. Mercato

Pasta is prepared in a variety of Italian-American styles in this restaurant. Fettuccine Ai Funghi and Linguine Ai Frutti Di Mare are two of the best dishes on the menu. The best thing about Mercato is that it makes Italian cuisine approachable, warm, and inviting.

3. Celeste

Celeste's primary concentration is on pizza and pasta. Celeste creates Pizza and Pasta with unique tastes beyond the basic fare available almost anywhere.

2. Toscana 49

Toscana 49 is a popular lunch spot. The Toscana 49 is your first choice if you want to conduct business while eating incredible food. Lunchtime favorites include fresh salads and vibrant pasta dishes, while dinnertime favorites include Grilled Salmon and Paglia E Fieno Con Panna. You can also request their well-acclaimed sweets. It's a fantastic experience.

1. Sodi

Finding an outside patio in a New York City restaurant is a rare treat. When the weather permits, you may relax on their outdoor terrace or take advantage of the natural light that floods the dining area at Sodi. The menu's mainstay is Tuscan-style cuisine. A rich wine paired with the Bresaola, a dish made with dry Wagyu Beef, arugula, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and aged balsamic vinegar, is a terrific way to indulge during your stay in NYC.

