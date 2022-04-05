Palm Bay, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Palm Bay, Florida

Restaurant Review

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wkisq_0ezythHU00
Unsplash

There is something about Italian dishes that make them so popular and loved. But what I know is that they are delicious! Palm Bay is home to many Italian restaurants, but the 5 most popular ones are below.

1. Wagon Wheel Pizza

Wagon Wheel has a world-class experience with its superb services and friendly staff. Everything about the restaurant is excellent. It has a private lot parking, ideal for lunch and dinner, offers takeout, delivery, and curbside pickup. Moreover, their dishes are freshly prepared. The restaurant also serves wine and beer to accompany your meals.

2. Palermo’s Pizza

Palermo’s is famous for serving the best Chicago deep dish pizza in Palm Bay. Its extensive menu includes salads, deluxe pizza, meatballs, buffalo chicken pizza, Philly cheesesteak pizza, chicken Alfredo, Margherita, and other pasta dishes. Vegetarian options are also plenty, accommodating everyone.

3. Pherrara’s Pizzeria

Order a deluxe pizza at Pherrara’s Pizzeria, and you will fall in love with the restaurant. Pherrara aims to provide excellent services to retain customers. True to their word, they freshly prepare their dishes, and their staff are welcoming. Moreover, it has free wi-fi, waiter services, private lot parking, catering, is ideal for kids, and incorporates vegetarian options in its menu.

4. Soprano’s Pizza

Do you love New York-style pizza? Soprano’s pizza serves tasty NY pizza at affordable prices. Plus, their Italian dishes are prepared using local and quality ingredients. From their menu and generous portions, there is something for everyone, including pepperoni pizza, gnocchi marinara, eggplant rollatini, fettuccine, and a full bar.

5. Hungry Howie’s Pizza

If you want to grab a filling and delicious meal, pass by Hungry’s Howie Pizza. The restaurant accepts credit cards, is wheelchair accessible, and is ideal for kids and groups. The atmosphere is conducive, and you won’t regret spending your penny on items on their extensive menu.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# italian# restaurant# food# dinner# dining

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
9186 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Phoenix, AZ

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona

Today’s post is gathered after a series of research and analysis, delicious cuisine is best served at great restaurants with all available qualities it has to offer to the customers, and that’s why we have prepared a detailed list below, keep reading to find out more.

Read full story
Independence, MO

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Independence, Missouri

Whether you are looking for a place to enjoy Italian dishes brunch, lunch, or dinner, we got you covered. Italian restaurants have won many hearts, and below are 5 of the most popular ones in Independence.

Read full story
5 comments
West Palm Beach, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in West Palm Beach, Florida

Although South Florida is known for beaches and rigid bodies, visitors and locals have a soft spot for Italian meals. Here are the top five most popular Italian restaurants in West Palm Beach.

Read full story
1 comments
Sterling Heights, MI

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Sterling Heights, Michigan

Sterling Heights is associated with thriving culinary scenes and many local restaurants offering delicious and unique dishes, whether for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Let's look at the five most popular Italian restaurants in Sterling Heights.

Read full story
6 comments
Santa Clara, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara is among the places that abound outstanding Italian restaurants. With the increasing love for Italian fare, it's worth noting your best available options for where to dine. Here are the 5 most popular restaurants in Santa Clara.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy