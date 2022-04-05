Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Palm Bay, Florida

Unsplash

There is something about Italian dishes that make them so popular and loved. But what I know is that they are delicious! Palm Bay is home to many Italian restaurants, but the 5 most popular ones are below.

1. Wagon Wheel Pizza

Wagon Wheel has a world-class experience with its superb services and friendly staff. Everything about the restaurant is excellent. It has a private lot parking, ideal for lunch and dinner, offers takeout, delivery, and curbside pickup. Moreover, their dishes are freshly prepared. The restaurant also serves wine and beer to accompany your meals.

2. Palermo’s Pizza

Palermo’s is famous for serving the best Chicago deep dish pizza in Palm Bay. Its extensive menu includes salads, deluxe pizza, meatballs, buffalo chicken pizza, Philly cheesesteak pizza, chicken Alfredo, Margherita, and other pasta dishes. Vegetarian options are also plenty, accommodating everyone.

3. Pherrara’s Pizzeria

Order a deluxe pizza at Pherrara’s Pizzeria, and you will fall in love with the restaurant. Pherrara aims to provide excellent services to retain customers. True to their word, they freshly prepare their dishes, and their staff are welcoming. Moreover, it has free wi-fi, waiter services, private lot parking, catering, is ideal for kids, and incorporates vegetarian options in its menu.

4. Soprano’s Pizza

Do you love New York-style pizza? Soprano’s pizza serves tasty NY pizza at affordable prices. Plus, their Italian dishes are prepared using local and quality ingredients. From their menu and generous portions, there is something for everyone, including pepperoni pizza, gnocchi marinara, eggplant rollatini, fettuccine, and a full bar.

5. Hungry Howie’s Pizza

If you want to grab a filling and delicious meal, pass by Hungry’s Howie Pizza. The restaurant accepts credit cards, is wheelchair accessible, and is ideal for kids and groups. The atmosphere is conducive, and you won’t regret spending your penny on items on their extensive menu.