Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara is among the places that abound outstanding Italian restaurants. With the increasing love for Italian fare, it's worth noting your best available options for where to dine. Here are the 5 most popular restaurants in Santa Clara.

1. Olive Garden Restaurant

With over 850 restaurants, Olive Garden is a famous and one of the most outstanding restaurants. Its menu is rich in classic dishes freshly prepared with quality ingredients. The atmosphere is relaxed, and you will love every moment from the time you set foot in the restaurant. Moreover, its staff is friendly and fast.

2. Piccola Trattoria

Piccola is a family-owned restaurant that attracts locals and visitors ready and yearning to satisfy their Italian cravings using mouthwatering dishes. Its delicacies include homemade chicken and pasta using perfect combinations of Italian flavors. Its outdoor seating will blow your mind away with beautiful sceneries.

3. Bella Cucina

The restaurant is best known for leaving up to its motto of "Experience Italy, Without Travel". Here, you are assured of getting the best and freshly prepared authentic Italian cuisines. Its broad menu suits everyone, including your favorites. Vegan options are offered, and its key specialties are red pepper flakes, pizza, grilled chicken, seafood, and other pasta dishes.

4. Buca Di Beppo Restaurant

It is a trendy restaurant known for having over 19 locations in California. The restaurant is beautifully decorated with Italian-American stars' photos all over. Its menu highlights dishes from Northern and Southern Italy, including chicken breast, shrimp fra Diavolo, and garlic shrimp. You can tag your kids too. There is a kid's menu for them.

5. Vincenzo’s Pizza Newhall

Vincenzo specializes in pasta, salads, and jumbo pies. It offers delicious meals, and its outdoor seating is the best place to enjoy every bite while enjoying the beautiful view. Additionally, the restaurant offers takeout, and its exemplary services will drive you back to the place.

