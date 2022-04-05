Evansville, IN

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Evansville, Indiana

Restaurant Review

For a memorable and authentic Italian experience in Evansville, check out our top 5 picks of the most popular restaurants in Evansville, Indiana.

1. Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano

Biaggi’s is the perfect place for a casual or warm romantic date. It serves Tuscan-inspired grill-fare that will leave you yearning for more. Plus, it has a classic interior. All the dishes are prepared from fresh ingredients giving you an unforgettable experience. Wait till you taste their wine and cocktails. You will immediately make the place your new favorite Italian restaurant.

2. Little Italy

It is a huge attraction to locals. It is an all-white restaurant and has a sidewalk seat exposing you to beautiful scenes. The restaurant is perfect for travelers, and its accommodating services are incredible. Its menu is extensive, and you will regret nothing. All your favorites will be served as you hoped.

3. Turoni’s Pizzey & Brewery

It is a famous for serving traditional homestyle Italian plates. The restaurant has a white-linen bistro and an attractive outdoor patio. If you are a fan of anything vegan, you shouldn’t miss this restaurant. It offers an array of vegan meals well-crafted to align with your craving.

4. Angelo’s Restaurant

Angelo’s is a casual and elegant eatery specializing in house-made pasta and wood-fired pies. Its chef is good at serving rustic, authentic dishes, and you will love them. The staff is welcoming, and you have no reason not to visit again. Moreover, its full bar has an extensive list of drinks to keep you refreshed.

5. Pungea Kitchen

The restaurant offers classic Italian dishes and picturesque views, especially from its outdoor seating. It has a main dining and two other private dining rooms ideal for private parties. The restaurant has an extensive wine list, and you will enjoy everything you order at affordable prices.

