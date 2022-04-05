Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Italian is rich in delicious dishes, starting from Chicken, wine, Gnocchi, pizza, Margherita, and pasta dishes. Whichever your favorite is, you need to know where best to access it, right? The article will discuss the 5 most popular Italian restaurants offering the best dishes.

1. Carmelina’s

It is a classy family-owned restaurant established in 2008. Chef Damien, the owner, goes the extra mile to deliver delicious authentic dishes prepared using fresh and local ingredients. The restaurant offers beer and wine to accompany its dishes, and it takes reservations.

2. Zucca Italian restaurant

Zucca invited everyone to enjoy their upscale Italian dishes either physically or by ordering online. It is characterized by having a full bar, tv, offering waiter services, taking reservations, offering catering, and having many vegan options. It’s the perfect spot for a romantic and intimate dining experience.

3. Giulia

Giulia will create a memorable experience once you step in. The place is a beauty, and the staff is welcoming. Its menu won’t disappoint; Giulia got you covered regardless of what you are craving. Additionally, it offers waiter services, has outdoor seating, a full bar, street parking, and accepts credit cards.

4. Basta Pasta Trattoria

Basta Pasta has a reputation for offering fresh pizza. Their dishes are made from scratch using local ingredients. You can choose to dine in or order online, but you will love their dishes either way. Plus, it offers takeout, street parking, catering, and many vegetarian options. No reservations are made, but the dining experience is memorable.

5. Gran Gusto

Gran Gusto is an Italian restaurant certified by Ospitalita Italiano, and that specializes in serving traditional Neapolitan cuisine. Their dishes are quality and reasonably priced, and its quiet setting is suitable for a romantic night out. The restaurant offers catering, accepts credit cards, vegan options, takes reservations, and offers delivery.

