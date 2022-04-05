Berkeley, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Berkeley, California

Restaurant Review

Do you love Italian meals? If so, you are in for a good ride as the article will present the 5 most loved Italian restaurants in Berkeley offering delicious Italian cuisines. Let’s dive in!

1. Trattoria La Siciliana

Trattoria is recognized as the best Italian restaurant in Berkeley. The family runs the restaurant, and it stands out for delicious Sicilian-style dishes prepared using quality flavors. Their homestyle dishes are fantastic! Its menu highlights include linguine, rigatoni, fresh meat, vegetables, and cheeses.

2. Riva Cucina

Chef Massi Boldrini does wonders at Riva Cucina. He prepares loved, delicious, and addictive dishes that leave you yearning for more. Everything is kept fresh, and quality with a gusto served best only by an Italian chef master. You will love everything, including scallops, shrimp, seafood, Fritto Misto, and Fried Shrimp.

3. Pasta Bene

Pasta Bene is a local’s favorite restaurant with a casual and cozy atmosphere located along Telegraph Avenue. The restaurant offers a traditional view of Berkely, making it a popular place to enjoy some delicacies and relaxed moments from its outdoor seating. The restaurant has good lighting and is decorated with Italian posters. Here you will enjoy pasta dishes, pizzas, beef, chicken, and sandwiches.

4. Corso

Corso is located in downtown Berkey and is an excellent choice for a romantic night out. It offers modern Italian cuisine prepared using local ingredients. The menu here changes seasonally, but you will also have something to enjoy, especially quality salads and pasta dishes.

5. Pizza Moda

If you are looking for affordable and delicious Italian fare, Pizza Moda is your best option. The restaurant has a friendly and open vibe, and its happy hour specials on Wednesday and Thursday will save you some pennies. The restaurant is famous for reflecting Berkeley’s college-town vibe and having an impressive beer and wine list to pair with its dishes.

