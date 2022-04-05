Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Carrollton, Texas

Unsplash

Carrollton is rich in history and is currently a vibrant city with an array of tasty treats, including Italian cuisines. If you don’t know which restaurants to visit, read below to find out the 5 most popular Italian restaurants in Carrollton, Texas.

1. Italian Villa Carrollton

The restaurant aims to serve the best of Italian cuisine to its customers. Here, everything is kept fresh, delicious and affordable. The restaurants offer takeout services, dine-in and carryout services. Catering services and vegetarian options are also available. Ensure to try their Cannelloni, Baked Ziti, Eggplant Rollatini, and Capellini.

2. Amici Signature Italian

Since 1991, Amici has offered a unique dining experience to locals. The restaurant stands out for providing French-style Northern and Southern Italian dishes. Amici produces fresh Italian staples and occasional specials, and chef Bartolino is creative and innovative in his dishes. key specialties include Chicken Parmesan, Polpettone, Ravioli, Linguini, and Fettuccine Carbonara.

3. Kenny’s Italian Kitchen

Kenny’s was opened in 2010 and is associated with a full-service bar and a cozy private club environment. Chef Kenny never disappoints in his cooking, and you will enjoy everything on the menu. If vegan is your preference, that too is available, including takeout and delivery. Key speclties include Picatta, Mushroom, Fettuccini Alfredo, and Kenny’s four-cheese Ravioli.

4. Paparazzi Pizza

Visit once, and you will enjoy the delicacies Paparazzi Pizza offers. The restaurant focuses on serving Italian dishes and great pizza. Their staff are professional and friendly, while the chef ensures you have all the reason to want to come back courtesy of the tasty dishes and aroma.

5. Taste of Chicago

The restaurant is famous for serving authentic deep-dish pizza alongside Italian beef sandwiches. Their delicacies don’t end there. Their menu is rich in many options to choose from. You won’t regret visiting the restaurant. Additionally, it features free wi-fi, parking, takeout, outdoor seating, delivery, and serving alcohol, wine, and beer.