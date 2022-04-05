College Station, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in College Station, Texas

Restaurant Review

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CNcmW_0ezvjAHM00
Unsplash

Are you looking to enjoy some tasty Italian dishes In College? Italian dishes are the most loved globally, and they never disappoint. Here are the 5 places to enjoy Italian dishes In College, Texas.

1. Piada Italian Street Food

Best known for its excellent staff, catering services, atmosphere, and delicious dishes, Piada is a trendy restaurant you should visit. The experience is epic, and the place is a true beauty. It features takeout, reservations, vegan options, free wi-fi, and accepts credit cards. Feel free to order a drink to pair with your meal.

2. Piasano’s Italian Pizzeria

Piasano's is a favorite pizza place for most locals. They serve Chicago deep-dish pizza, and their generous sizes will make you come back. The restaurant offers catering, is ideal for groups, has private lot parking, has discounted happy hour specials, and avails many vegetarian options.

3. 1860 Italia

1860 remains a classic place to dine and host special occasions. The restaurant is loved for offering a comprehensive menu that contains freshly prepared dishes, and its atmosphere is welcoming. Key specialties include Lasagna Bolognese, lobster, truffle carbonara, calamari, and other pasta dishes.

4. Paolo's Italian Kitchen

Paolo's is perfect for enjoying some alone time with delicious food. Their pasta is delicious and reasonably priced. The customer services are remarkable, and you will have nothing to regret once you visit the restaurant. Paolo's offers a military discount, has private dining, a private lot parking, catering, outdoor seating, and many vegetarian options.

5. Joe's Italian Restaurant

Joe's serves quality and fresh dishes that meet everyone's favorite preferences. Their dishes are in generous portions, and you will eat to your fill. Whether it's the pizza, pasta, beef, or Lasagna you are craving, you will enjoy it all. Plus, it offers catering for special occasions and accepts credit cards.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# italian# restaurant# food# dinner# dining

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
9186 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Phoenix, AZ

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona

Today’s post is gathered after a series of research and analysis, delicious cuisine is best served at great restaurants with all available qualities it has to offer to the customers, and that’s why we have prepared a detailed list below, keep reading to find out more.

Read full story
Independence, MO

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Independence, Missouri

Whether you are looking for a place to enjoy Italian dishes brunch, lunch, or dinner, we got you covered. Italian restaurants have won many hearts, and below are 5 of the most popular ones in Independence.

Read full story
5 comments
West Palm Beach, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in West Palm Beach, Florida

Although South Florida is known for beaches and rigid bodies, visitors and locals have a soft spot for Italian meals. Here are the top five most popular Italian restaurants in West Palm Beach.

Read full story
1 comments
Sterling Heights, MI

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Sterling Heights, Michigan

Sterling Heights is associated with thriving culinary scenes and many local restaurants offering delicious and unique dishes, whether for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Let's look at the five most popular Italian restaurants in Sterling Heights.

Read full story
6 comments
Santa Clara, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara is among the places that abound outstanding Italian restaurants. With the increasing love for Italian fare, it's worth noting your best available options for where to dine. Here are the 5 most popular restaurants in Santa Clara.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy