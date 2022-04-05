Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in College Station, Texas

Unsplash

Are you looking to enjoy some tasty Italian dishes In College? Italian dishes are the most loved globally, and they never disappoint. Here are the 5 places to enjoy Italian dishes In College, Texas.

1. Piada Italian Street Food

Best known for its excellent staff, catering services, atmosphere, and delicious dishes, Piada is a trendy restaurant you should visit. The experience is epic, and the place is a true beauty. It features takeout, reservations, vegan options, free wi-fi, and accepts credit cards. Feel free to order a drink to pair with your meal.

2. Piasano’s Italian Pizzeria

Piasano's is a favorite pizza place for most locals. They serve Chicago deep-dish pizza, and their generous sizes will make you come back. The restaurant offers catering, is ideal for groups, has private lot parking, has discounted happy hour specials, and avails many vegetarian options.

3. 1860 Italia

1860 remains a classic place to dine and host special occasions. The restaurant is loved for offering a comprehensive menu that contains freshly prepared dishes, and its atmosphere is welcoming. Key specialties include Lasagna Bolognese, lobster, truffle carbonara, calamari, and other pasta dishes.

4. Paolo's Italian Kitchen

Paolo's is perfect for enjoying some alone time with delicious food. Their pasta is delicious and reasonably priced. The customer services are remarkable, and you will have nothing to regret once you visit the restaurant. Paolo's offers a military discount, has private dining, a private lot parking, catering, outdoor seating, and many vegetarian options.

5. Joe's Italian Restaurant

Joe's serves quality and fresh dishes that meet everyone's favorite preferences. Their dishes are in generous portions, and you will eat to your fill. Whether it's the pizza, pasta, beef, or Lasagna you are craving, you will enjoy it all. Plus, it offers catering for special occasions and accepts credit cards.