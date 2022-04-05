Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Denton, Texas

Unsplash

Denton is a great city that attracts many. The attraction extends to the Italian dishes that it offers. Various Italian restaurants exist in Denton, but how do you know which is best? Take a look at our five best picks of the most famous Italian restaurants.

1. Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant

In Denton, Giuseppe's serves traditional Italian food and has a reputation for aiming to ensure they offer the highest quality dishes. The restaurant has an expert staff and professional chef who has mastery of preparing finger-licking dishes. Their menu accommodates everyone, and you can reserve the restaurant for special occasions. Key specialties include spaghetti, fettuccine alfredo, and pasta Mediterranean.

2. Napolis Italian Restaurant

Napolis is a cozy strip mall Italian eatery serving various Italian dishes, tasty wine and beer in a relaxed setting. Since 2009, Napolis has met its customer's needs by giving them the satisfaction they yearn for through yummies. Key delicious dishes include Lasagna, appetizers, meatball parmigiana sub, sandwiches, entrees, pasta, desserts, and Rollatini pasta.

3. Italia Express Denton

Italia's food is incredible! Starting with its pizza and pasta dishes, Italia Express features free wi-fi, indoor seating, is wheelchair accessible, has outdoor seating, accepts credit cards and android pay, and is ideal for delicious lunch. If you prefer takeout, that too is available and includes delivery.

4. Fera's Pasta & Pizza

Enjoying delicious pizza in a fantastic environment is one of the best things. Fera's is known for serving delicious and loved pizza over the years. Their dishes are tasty and freshly made, including Fettuccine Alfredo, Lasagna, calzone, and great wine and beer. Prices are affordable, and you will have a good time while enjoying their free wi-fi.

5. Osteria il Muro

Osteria iL Muro does nothing less than to impress guests. The atmosphere is lovely, and their staff is the best to deal with. Food is delicious and worth making reservations. The menu here changes weekly, but it's never wrong to try new things, right? The chef ensures everything is kept delicious to satisfy all your cravings to your fill.