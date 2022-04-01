Top 5 Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Seattle, Washington

Unsplash

Seattle, Washington may be the “coffee capital of the world,” but that doesn’t mean it isn’t home to some delicious solid food, too. Residents of the rainy city frequent all types of restaurants, and Seattle’s booming tech industry feeds into the diverse cuisines you’ll find all around the city. If you’re craving Chinese food in Seattle, use our list of the five most popular Chinese restaurants in Seattle, Washington to enjoy some!

5. Jade Garden Restaurant

Jade Garden Restaurant is home to quality, budget friendly dim sum, perfect for any cloudy Seattle day. Widely considered as one of Seattle’s best dim sum spots, Jade Garden’s menu boasts gems like sticky rice wrapped with lotus leaves, shrimp dumplings, and pineapple custard buns.

4. Harbor City Restaurant

Since 2008, Harbor City Restaurant has been serving authentic Chinese dishes with a smile. Known for its dim sum and barbeque dishes, Harbor City has been drawing in Seattle residents with its delicious meals and renowned customer service for years.

3. Tian Fu

Looking for a spicy Sichuan restaurant? Look no further, Tian Fu specializes in mouth-numbing, addictive spicy comfort food. Regular diners recommend Dan Dan Noodles and Kung Pao Chicken, but more daring patrons can try Tian Fu’s popular Pork Intestine and Fried Chicken Gizzard entrées.

2. Xi’an Noodles

It’s no wonder that a city as cold and rainy as Seattle would love a restaurant like Xi’an Noodles. On its menu, you’ll find hand-pulled noodles, soups, and classic Chinese street food. If you’re still hungry after warming up with their signature wide Biang Biang Noodles, try their special Cumin Lamb Burger.

1. Tai Tung Restaurant

One of Seattle’s famous food institutions, Tai Tung Chinese Restaurant is a true Mom and Pop establishment. The restaurant started in 1935, and its commitment to fresh ingredients and quality service hasn’t wavered since. Tai Tung boasts generous portions of authentic Chinese food, and it was Bruce Lee’s favorite restaurant! Bruce Lee and locals both recommend the Oyster Sauce Beef and Garlic Shrimp during your next visit to this charming eatery.