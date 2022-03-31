Fullerton, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Fullerton, California

Restaurant Review

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aQZUV_0eus7DJU00
Unsplash

If you enjoy and love Italian dishes as I do, you will also appreciate the list below of the five most popular Italian restaurants in Fullerton. Check it out!

1. Angelo's and Vinci's Ristorante

If you are a fan of pasta, then Angelo's and Vinci's is your God-sent option. Over the past 50 years, the restaurant has served 50 types of delicious pasta. There is no way you can lack your favorite from their menu. Key specialties include entrees, Mezzaluna, Spaghetti marinara, Linguini Pomodoro, Lasagna, and Ravioli Apostole.

2. The Old Spaghetti Factory

The restaurant is family-owned and managed. It boasts offering 3-course meals since 1969 and has over 40 locations in various states. Its atmosphere and setting favors celebrations, special occasions and dinner dates. Its catering services are affordable, and its key highlights include Spaghetti, Lasagna, Italian Sausage, Fettuccine noodles, and Alfredo sauce.

3. Roman Cucina Fullerton

Since 2001, Roman Cucina has served authentic quality dishes in a relaxed and pleasant environment. They offer delicious pasta that represents traditional home-cooked Italian food. Their extensive menu serves various dishes, starting from appetizers to desserts. A tasty kid's menu is available, outdoor seating, takeout, happy hours specials, and it's wheelchair accessible.

4. Mulberry Street Ristorante

Mulberry is a New York-style Italian restaurant with a homey setting wonderful for family meals. With over three decades of serving customers, the restaurant has gained popularity, and whether you are looking for a place to enjoy lunch or dinner, Mulberry is the perfect place. Entertainment is part of the restaurant on Fridays with a live DJ and Karaoke on Saturday evenings.

5. Bruno's Italian Kitchen

Bruno's is a neighborhood gem suitable for special occasions, including dates. It's inspired by the aim of bringing people together via meals. Its menu comprises homemade pasta, steak, and fish dishes. Other standouts include Pappardelle Bruno. The restaurant features a broad selection of wines with the same price range and cocktails of Italian spirits and seasonal ingredients.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# italian# restaurant# food# dinner# date night

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
8934 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Elizabeth, NJ

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Elizabeth, New Jersey

Don't know where to eat Italian food while in Elizabeth? This article will cover the five best places to enjoy Italian dishes in Elizabeth. Keep reading to find out. Established in 1994, Michelinos is an outstanding restaurant serving the best Italian fare, including pasta, pizzas, burgers, lobster ravioli, and rib-eye. Everything gets prepared using fresh ingredients, and it won't disappoint you. The restaurant has a world-class bar, and you will enjoy all their services, drinks, and food.

Read full story
Cedar Rapids, IA

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Do you know the best places to enjoy delicious Italian meals in Cedar Rapids? Today's post reviewed the various restaurants in cedar Rapids and came up with a list of the five most popular ones.

Read full story
Fairfield, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Fairfield, California

Getting the perfect Italian restaurant serving the best Italian dishes that satisfy all your cravings is not easy. However, today I will present 5 of Fairfield's most famous Italian restaurants, known and loved for their delicious dishes. Let's get started!

Read full story
Clearwater, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Clearwater, Florida

Clearwater attracts many visitors for its culinary scenes and historical attractions. Besides, people enjoy the different dishes offered, including Italian. If Italian is your favorite, below are the 5 most popular Italian restaurants in Clearwater serving the best cuisines.

Read full story
Salem, OR

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Salem, Oregon

Are you looking for delicious Italian cuisine in Salem? Salem is proud to have many Italian cuisines, but if you are looking for the best, here are the top five popular restaurants that serve authentic Italian dishes.

Read full story
Surprise, AZ

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Surprise, Arizona

Arizona has a reputation for offering great Mexican and Southwestern dishes. Although Italian cuisine does not come into the picture of popular dishes in Arizona, it has some restaurants providing plenty of excellent Italian cuisine. Here are the top five popular Italian restaurants in Surprise, Arizona.

Read full story
1 comments
Rockford, IL

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Rockford, Illinois

Rockford is the third-largest city in Illinois and a famous industrial area with great historical significance. The town is renowned for hosting several historical and cultural parks. Rockford has numerous restaurants, which include Italian cuisine. Here are the top five popular Italian restaurants in Rockford.

Read full story
Thornton, CO

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Thornton, Colorado

Thornton is a growing city in Colorado with a diverse population with all representations of cultures. If you are looking for the best Italian restaurant in Thornton, Colorado, you are lucky because we have done the job for you. Here are the top five popular Italian restaurants that you should visit in Thornton.

Read full story
Murfreesboro, TN

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Italian dishes are irresistible, especially when served in a classic Italian restaurant. The meals are delicious, especially when paired with tasty wine. It’s a feeling you don’t want to let go of. If in Murfreesboro, here are the 5 Italian restaurants you should visit for some tasty Italian cuisines.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy