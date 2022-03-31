Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Fullerton, California

Unsplash

If you enjoy and love Italian dishes as I do, you will also appreciate the list below of the five most popular Italian restaurants in Fullerton. Check it out!

1. Angelo's and Vinci's Ristorante

If you are a fan of pasta, then Angelo's and Vinci's is your God-sent option. Over the past 50 years, the restaurant has served 50 types of delicious pasta. There is no way you can lack your favorite from their menu. Key specialties include entrees, Mezzaluna, Spaghetti marinara, Linguini Pomodoro, Lasagna, and Ravioli Apostole.

2. The Old Spaghetti Factory

The restaurant is family-owned and managed. It boasts offering 3-course meals since 1969 and has over 40 locations in various states. Its atmosphere and setting favors celebrations, special occasions and dinner dates. Its catering services are affordable, and its key highlights include Spaghetti, Lasagna, Italian Sausage, Fettuccine noodles, and Alfredo sauce.

3. Roman Cucina Fullerton

Since 2001, Roman Cucina has served authentic quality dishes in a relaxed and pleasant environment. They offer delicious pasta that represents traditional home-cooked Italian food. Their extensive menu serves various dishes, starting from appetizers to desserts. A tasty kid's menu is available, outdoor seating, takeout, happy hours specials, and it's wheelchair accessible.

4. Mulberry Street Ristorante

Mulberry is a New York-style Italian restaurant with a homey setting wonderful for family meals. With over three decades of serving customers, the restaurant has gained popularity, and whether you are looking for a place to enjoy lunch or dinner, Mulberry is the perfect place. Entertainment is part of the restaurant on Fridays with a live DJ and Karaoke on Saturday evenings.

5. Bruno's Italian Kitchen

Bruno's is a neighborhood gem suitable for special occasions, including dates. It's inspired by the aim of bringing people together via meals. Its menu comprises homemade pasta, steak, and fish dishes. Other standouts include Pappardelle Bruno. The restaurant features a broad selection of wines with the same price range and cocktails of Italian spirits and seasonal ingredients.