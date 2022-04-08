Salinas, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Salinas, California

You don't need to struggle to search or decide which Italian restaurant is best for serving your favorite dishes. This article did that for you, and below are our findings of the five most famous Italian restaurants in Salinas.

1. Gino's Fine Italian Food

The Bozzo family owns and operates Gino's restaurant. Here, you will get all kinds of pasta with authentic Italian dishes. Their staff is friendly and engaging to make the guest comfortable. Dishes are reasonably priced, and ensure to try their Italian cheese, handcrafted Salumi, and chicken marsala. Vegan options are also available.

2. Olive Garden

Olive Garden doesn't fail in serving the best of Italian dishes in its over 850+ restaurants. The restaurant has existed since 1982 and has mastered the art of satisfying customers to ensure their return, and people flock to the restaurant to enjoy its delicacies. Its menu accommodates everyone, including vegan options. It features unique dishes like seafood, packed pasta, beef, and baked breadsticks with garlic.

3. Pastabilitys

Pastabilitys is a family-owned classy restaurant that has served fresh pasta to its guests since 1975. It uses fresh ingredients to guarantee quality food that is affordable to welcome everyone. Popular dishes include pasta, family meals like sun-dried tomatoes, Italian-style herbs, and side garlic chicken.

4. Patria

Patria is a unique and trendy restaurant that serves cuisines from different locations, including Italy, Swiss, and other Mediterranean influences. People love the mix as it gives them room to try all dishes from one restaurant. Its features include waiter service, suitable for kids, street parking, outdoor seating, and vegetarian options.

5. Little Sicily

If you are a regular, you probably already know that Little Sicily is among the few restaurants that offer delicious meals in Salinas. But, if it's your first time, be ready to enjoy finger-licking dishes that will make you want to come back again for more. People's favorites include Italian sausage, Nonna's Lasagna, Linguini, and Garlic bread. The restaurant also offers beer and wine only.

