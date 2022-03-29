Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia

Restaurant Review

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CNcmW_0etIJq4100
Unsplash

Nothing makes people happy other than having good meals with good tastes. Italian food is prevalent, and Italy's ancient taste makes them unique. Spotting such a fantastic restaurant where you can find authentic dishes in Norfolk can be frustrating. However, many Italian restaurants are serving authentic Italian dishes in Norfolk. Let's look at those restaurants!

1. Fellini's

Fellini's is an elegant Italian restaurant well known for providing very delicious meals with large portions and great prices. Their services are the best providing a family-friendly atmosphere while serving you with a variety of dishes, including pasta, pizza desserts, soups and salads that are freshly hand-made.

2. Bravo! Italian Kitchen

This upscale and casual Italian restaurant is famous for serving authentic pasta dishes, piping hot pizza, signature entrees and delicious wines and cocktails. Bravo! Italian Kitchen allows its guests to make reservations. They provide a family-friendly atmosphere that is welcoming like their professional staff.

3. Jet's Pizza

Jet's Pizza is well known for its famous Detroit style pizza. The restaurant also offers other dishes like pasta dishes and delicious desserts. Their staff is friendly and welcomes their guests warmly, making them feel at home and relaxed. For delicious meals and excellent services, Jet's Pizza is the spot.

4. Leone's Italian

Leone's Italian is a classic restaurant that offers elegant Italian dishes and a great wine list and patio. Their menu offers many dishes like Amaretto di Saronno, mojito Italiano, lemon & Strawberries and classic wines. Leone's Italian is the venue for great food, services, and fine wine.

5. Franco's By the Bay

Franco's By the Bay is a casual spot for Italian foods and wines in a comfortable room with live piano music. Their services are highly rated for offering warm and welcoming professional services. For good food, excellent services, and good music, visit Franco's By the Bay.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# italian# restaurant# food# dinner# date night

Comments / 0

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
8813 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Do You love Italian cuisine? If that is the case, you must be looking for the best spots to enjoy authentic Italian flavors. If you are in Fort Lauderdale, here are the top five popular Italian restaurants you must visit.

Read full story
2 comments
Mesquite, TX

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Mesquite, Texas

Today's post will present 5 of the best Italian restaurants in Mesquite offering the best Italian cuisines. Let's take a look!. Joe's has come first on our list for serving tasty Italian pasta dishes and pizza for over ten years. The restaurant utilizes an authentic brick oven for baking pizza. Moreover, it specializes in chicken dishes, seafood entrees, salads, side dishes, hot rolls and pasta dishes. Kid's menu is available, and you can order your meal online.

Read full story
Cary, NC

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Cary, North Carolina

North Carolina is a proud place that is saturated with diverse culinary scenes. If you are looking for Italian restaurants in Cary, North Carolina, here are the top five popular Italian restaurants offering the bests and most authentic Italian dishes in Cary.

Read full story
1 comments
Corona, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Corona, California

Italian foods are enjoyed in almost every state. In Corona, you have various options of restaurants to choose from, but we will narrow it down by presenting the five most popular ones according to customer ratings. Take a look!

Read full story
2 comments
Alexandria, VA

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Alexandria, Virginia

Alexandria is recognized for its beautiful architecture, impressive history and fantastic restaurants. If you are in Alexandria and can't help but satisfy your craving, check out the top 5 most popular Italian restaurants in Alexandria.

Read full story
Akron, OH

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Akron, Ohio

Do you feel like trying something new? Or do you want to take someone on a romantic date to enjoy Italian cuisine in Akron? Here are the top 5 most popular Italian restaurants in Akron, Ohio:

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy