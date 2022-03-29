Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia

Nothing makes people happy other than having good meals with good tastes. Italian food is prevalent, and Italy's ancient taste makes them unique. Spotting such a fantastic restaurant where you can find authentic dishes in Norfolk can be frustrating. However, many Italian restaurants are serving authentic Italian dishes in Norfolk. Let's look at those restaurants!

1. Fellini's

Fellini's is an elegant Italian restaurant well known for providing very delicious meals with large portions and great prices. Their services are the best providing a family-friendly atmosphere while serving you with a variety of dishes, including pasta, pizza desserts, soups and salads that are freshly hand-made.

2. Bravo! Italian Kitchen

This upscale and casual Italian restaurant is famous for serving authentic pasta dishes, piping hot pizza, signature entrees and delicious wines and cocktails. Bravo! Italian Kitchen allows its guests to make reservations. They provide a family-friendly atmosphere that is welcoming like their professional staff.

3. Jet's Pizza

Jet's Pizza is well known for its famous Detroit style pizza. The restaurant also offers other dishes like pasta dishes and delicious desserts. Their staff is friendly and welcomes their guests warmly, making them feel at home and relaxed. For delicious meals and excellent services, Jet's Pizza is the spot.

4. Leone's Italian

Leone's Italian is a classic restaurant that offers elegant Italian dishes and a great wine list and patio. Their menu offers many dishes like Amaretto di Saronno, mojito Italiano, lemon & Strawberries and classic wines. Leone's Italian is the venue for great food, services, and fine wine.

5. Franco's By the Bay

Franco's By the Bay is a casual spot for Italian foods and wines in a comfortable room with live piano music. Their services are highly rated for offering warm and welcoming professional services. For good food, excellent services, and good music, visit Franco's By the Bay.