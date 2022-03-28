Huntington Beach, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Huntington Beach, California

Are you a fan of Italian dishes? If not, then know you are missing a lot. But if you are a fan, then it's your lucky day. Check out the list below of the five best places to enjoy Italian dishes in Huntington Beach, California.

1. Mona Lisa Cucina

What attracts people to Mona Lisa Cucina is the power of its chef Francois Lieutaud who has a talent for just doing magic felt in his dishes. He has the art to command some delicious cooking, and you are guaranteed to enjoy everything on the menu. The signature dishes offered are finger-licking sweet, and with a perfect pair of wine, it's the best place to visit.

2. Sebastiani's Italian Bistro

Sebastiani's is one of the few Italian restaurants serving traditional fare alongside good wine and entertainment. Still, it offers modern dishes made with the freshest ingredients like carpaccio di Manzo, spicy chicken Empanadas, Rigatoni Alla Lauren, Bruschetta, and Veal Parmigiana. Its wine is served new from different places globally, and it also offers cooking classes.

3. Baci Italian restaurant

A romantic vibe and tasty Italian cuisines are what Baci Italian offers. Additionally, on weekends you get to be entertained with live piano music. The restaurant welcomes locals and visitors with its hospitable and warm staff ready to serve. The place is beautifully decorated with fresco-style paintings that you can't help but admire. It also offers fresh seafood and vegan options.

4. Crivello Ristorante Italiano

Crivello is a popular trattoria with a homely and cozy atmosphere with a home-away-from-home Italian feeling. They serve classic Italian fare, and it's a favorite to most locals, especially for its paper-thin lasagna and wood-fired traditional pizza that will leave you wishing for more. Its menu features antipasti plates and Italian dishes prepared using old-country recipes.

5. Buon Gusto

In Huntington, the best place that offers quality red-sauces standards like calzones, pasta and chicken is at Buon Gusto. The restaurant has a robust menu comprising almost a dozen appetizers and pasta options. Everyone has their special at the place, from basic options like lasagna to traditional options like Alfredo sauce.

