Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Jersey City, New Jersey

Are you looking for restaurants serving quality and delicious Italian dishes in Jersey City? Look no more because we've got you covered. After thorough research of different sources and reviews, we came up with a list of the top five most popular Italian restaurants in Jersey City.

1. Roman Nose

Roman Nose is located in Newark Ave and tops our list as one of the best Italian restaurants in Jersey City. The restaurant's main objective is to create a warm, welcoming and relaxed atmosphere to share their love of high quality, simple, clean and affordable food with the people of Jersey City. Their menu includes pasta, pizzas, eggplant, soups, and salads.

2. Battello

Battello restaurant is highlighted for having breathtaking views of NYC and offering a contemporary Italian based menu. Their menu is designed by their top culinary master chef Ryan DePersio ensuring their food are of the highest quality. They offer a variety of dishes which their guests can choose from.

3. Pasta Dal Cuore

Pasta Dal Cuore is a fresh pasta shop and Italian restaurant dedicated to providing quality and delicious meals to their guests. Their menu is inspired by several classic dishes ranging from the cuisine found in the valleys of the Italian Dolomites to the Ligurian coast. Their services are very professional, making all their guests feel at home.

4. Renatos

Renatos is located in Central Ave and is one of the top Italian restaurants that offer some of the best Italian dishes. The place is charming and warm, with a family-friendly atmosphere. Their dishes are the best and are prepared from the best ingredients. If you are looking for good food, a beautiful atmosphere and excellent service, this is the spot.

5. Corto

Corto is another fantastic restaurant that offers the best Italian dishes. The restaurant is located in Palisade Ave, and their dishes are homemade, ensuring their freshness and great taste. They provide tasty desserts, pizza, pasta and salads.