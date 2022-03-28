Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Boise, Idaho

Although Boise is not precisely known for Italian food or population, it is home to excellent and top-rated Italian restaurants that offer the best Italian dishes. If you are looking for the best Italian restaurants in Boise, here are the top five rated restaurants.

1. Alavita

Alavita, located in the heart of Downtown Boise City, is one of the best Italian restaurants offering authentic dishes. They also offer a top-rated wine list and cocktails that you will love. Their handmade pasta is very delicious and is served with a great salad. For the best Italian cuisine, Alavita is the spot.

2. Cucina De Paolo

Cucina De Paolo is a popular Italian restaurant that serves the freshest and most authentic Italian dishes. All their dishes are amazing and yummy. You can order dishes like chicken meatballs, chicken parm, desserts, and pasta. Additionally, they offer a good list of wine and cocktails.

3. Luciano’s

Luciano’s restaurant is well known for offering authentic, delicious dishes and the best wine. All their dishes are fresh with unique flavors. They offer manicotti, yummy deserts, pizza and award-winning wines and cocktails. The staff at Luciano’s are amicable and welcoming, making all their guests relaxed and at home.

4. Asiago’s

Asiago’s has been a top restaurant operating for more than 20 years. The restaurant offers traditional Italian cuisines like lasagna, chicken, risotto, gnocchi. Although the conventional fare is non-vegetarian mainly, you can find vegan options at Asiago’s. The vegan options they offer include eggplant gremolata, triofante, zucchini and broccoli.

5. Papa Joe’s

Although Papa Joe’s is a pizza restaurant, it offers other Italian cuisines. The restaurant is well known for pizza, but its other dishes include pesto tortellini, fettuccine alfredo, lasagna, chicken marsala, and jambalaya. The restaurant has been operating for decades, but it was remodeled in 2006. You can visit Papa Joe’s near Boise University for delicious meals and excellent services.