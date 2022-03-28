Worcester, MA

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Worcester, Massachusetts

Restaurant Review

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21RMM7_0eryM6iv00
Unsplash

Are you looking for a place to enjoy Italian cuisine in Worcester? Here are our top 5 picks for you. Let's get started!

1. Via Italian Table

Via Italian is a casual, authentic Italian restaurant with the perfect atmosphere to gather friends and colleagues for a delicious meal. The dining experience is superb, and the open kitchen gives guests a view of how well their dishes are prepared. Via Italian uses top quality ingredients to prepare its classic pasta and other hearty dishes. They also serve fresh seafood. People love their Bucatini Bolognese alongside meat sauce.

2. Nuovo

Nuovo is a family-owned restaurant best known for serving Italian dishes with a Mediterranean twist. It aims at offering the best quality flavors with a home-like atmosphere for its guests. Try pairing its vintage chicken parm meal with an Italian red wine for a perfect meal. You can also host events at the hotel with a max guest of 120.

3. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

Olive Garden is a leading chain business with over 850 restaurants. It's famous for its tasty authentic Italian dishes and friendly customer service. Key highlights from its menu include salads, desserts, appetizers, and traditional entrees. It also has gluten-free and kid's menus, making it a perfect spot for memorable family time and meals.

4. Russo

Russo is suitable for special occasions, and its romantic ambience is good for a date. It features traditional Italian dishes using family recipes and gluten-free options. It serves the best Italian and American cuisines, and you can quickly access beer, wine, or cocktail from its bar/lounge. Private rooms for special meetings are available.

5. Piccolo's

Piccolo's is a cozy Italian restaurant unique for movers and shakers in Worcester. It has become the best place for outstanding Italian cuisine, good wine, and an eclectic social mix. Its patio is the best place to dine at. It even has an outdoor smoking area and a full bar.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# italian# restaurant# food# review# dinner

Comments / 4

Published by

Restaurant Recommendations | Sign up for our newsletter and get restaurant reviews straight to your inbox: https://medium.com/restaurant-review

Columbus, OH
8507 followers

More from Restaurant Review

Glendale, AZ

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Glendale, Arizona

Some of us are natural foodies, and each time we are in new places, we want to have a taste of our favorite dishes still. If it is that lasagna you are missing, the good news is that in Glendale, you can still have your favorite lasagna. Here are the top five popular restaurants that offer the best Italian dishes.

Read full story
1 comments
Chula Vista, CA

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Chula Vista, California

Getting a trusted spot where one can enjoy authentic Italian cuisine can be challenging and hectic. Having a guide on the best options you can choose from is essential to help you save time and resources. This post will look at the top five restaurants in Chula Vista that offer authentic Italian dishes.

Read full story
2 comments
Jersey City, NJ

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Jersey City, New Jersey

Are you looking for restaurants serving quality and delicious Italian dishes in Jersey City? Look no more because we've got you covered. After thorough research of different sources and reviews, we came up with a list of the top five most popular Italian restaurants in Jersey City.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Lincoln, Nebraska

Suppose you are looking to enjoy Italian cuisine. In that case, the good news is that Lincoln is the home of many Italian restaurants that are highly rated for their quality dishes and services. Let’s look at the top five popular Italian restaurants in Lincoln.

Read full story
Boise, ID

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Boise, Idaho

Although Boise is not precisely known for Italian food or population, it is home to excellent and top-rated Italian restaurants that offer the best Italian dishes. If you are looking for the best Italian restaurants in Boise, here are the top five rated restaurants.

Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Italian restaurants have a reputation of serving you precisely what you need and satisfying your craving, but if not careful, you can easily get addicted to the dishes. Here are our five picks if you don’t know where to start searching for the perfect Italian restaurants on Raton Rouge.

Read full story
Madison, WI

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Madison, Wisconsin

For most people, Italian restaurants conjure images and memorable moments mainly due to their good atmosphere while serving the best Italian dishes. While in Madison, it's good to have a list of the best restaurants to visit and enjoy Italian meals. Let's look at our top 5 popular Italian restaurants in Madison.

Read full story
Rochester, NY

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Rochester, New York

We can all agree that Italian dishes are naturally delicious, right? Depending on the restaurant you grab your meal at, the deliciousness can vary. However, here are the five best Italian restaurants in Rochester.

Read full story
3 comments
Birmingham, AL

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Birmingham, Alabama

When the urge to enjoy Italian dishes strikes, you need to have a plan in place of where to visit to satisfy the craving. Having the best restaurants in place is beneficial, and that’s why today’s post will present to you the five best Italian restaurants in Birmingham.

Read full story
Augusta, GA

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Augusta, Georgia

Based on customer reviews, this post analyzed the best Italian restaurant in Augusta and here are the five most popular restaurants. Started in 1993, Giuseppe's is among the best restaurants in Augusta, offering authentic Italian cuisines and strives to offer a family trattoria experience to its guests. They serve homemade pasta, sauce, and pizza dough daily. The restaurant also has catering services for any special occasion. Vegan options and takeout are available. Popular dishes include Sicilian pizza, white pizza, chicken marsala, and Fettuccini alfredo.

Read full story
5 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurant in St Petersburg, Florida

You don’t have to be in Italy to enjoy your favorite Italian dishes. Most cities have Italian restaurants that offer Italian cuisines to bring Italy feeling closer to you. Well, be sure to keep reading to find the five best Italian restaurants in St Petersburg.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy