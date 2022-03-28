Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Worcester, Massachusetts

Are you looking for a place to enjoy Italian cuisine in Worcester? Here are our top 5 picks for you. Let's get started!

1. Via Italian Table

Via Italian is a casual, authentic Italian restaurant with the perfect atmosphere to gather friends and colleagues for a delicious meal. The dining experience is superb, and the open kitchen gives guests a view of how well their dishes are prepared. Via Italian uses top quality ingredients to prepare its classic pasta and other hearty dishes. They also serve fresh seafood. People love their Bucatini Bolognese alongside meat sauce.

2. Nuovo

Nuovo is a family-owned restaurant best known for serving Italian dishes with a Mediterranean twist. It aims at offering the best quality flavors with a home-like atmosphere for its guests. Try pairing its vintage chicken parm meal with an Italian red wine for a perfect meal. You can also host events at the hotel with a max guest of 120.

3. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

Olive Garden is a leading chain business with over 850 restaurants. It's famous for its tasty authentic Italian dishes and friendly customer service. Key highlights from its menu include salads, desserts, appetizers, and traditional entrees. It also has gluten-free and kid's menus, making it a perfect spot for memorable family time and meals.

4. Russo

Russo is suitable for special occasions, and its romantic ambience is good for a date. It features traditional Italian dishes using family recipes and gluten-free options. It serves the best Italian and American cuisines, and you can quickly access beer, wine, or cocktail from its bar/lounge. Private rooms for special meetings are available.

5. Piccolo's

Piccolo's is a cozy Italian restaurant unique for movers and shakers in Worcester. It has become the best place for outstanding Italian cuisine, good wine, and an eclectic social mix. Its patio is the best place to dine at. It even has an outdoor smoking area and a full bar.