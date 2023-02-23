Author Gina Grad’s New Children’s Book, My Extra Mom, Is Invaluable Resource for All Stepparents

Book cover for My Extra Mom Photo by Laurence Claire, LLC

As the concept of family evolves, the number of non-nuclear families continues to grow. For these families, finding resources and support for stepparenting can be challenging. That's where My Extra Mom comes in. Recently released by Telemachus Press and author Gina Grad, this children's book is a tool for parents and stepparents to show their children the benefits of having an “extra adult” in their lives.

The book focuses on fostering security and confidence in young children who are being introduced to a new parent or stepparent. As a stepmother herself, Grad recognizes the importance of educating people in a creative way on what being a stepparent is truly about - a person who joins "a family already in progress" and adds to the joy, protection, and love that already exists.

My Extra Mom aims to dispel the myth of the "Evil Stepmother" and offers a positive outlook on what a healthy "modern family" can look like. Through her own experiences as a stepmom, Grad has been inspired to create a children's book that offers assurance to both children and parents that stepparents offer security and stability in addition to, not in place of, what primary parents are already providing. It also offers suggestions, fun challenges and games that promote bonding between a stepmom and her stepchild.

As a national broadcaster, television, and radio host, Gina Grad is no stranger to educating people in a creative way. She is the former co-host / news anchor of the Adam Carolla Show, which held the Guinness World Record for most downloaded podcast. Grad has anchored on KFI AM 640, as well as hosted mornings on 100.3 FM. She is now currently hosting Planet TV Studios’ New Frontiers.

My Extra Mom is available for sale on Amazon in paperback, hardback, and Kindle. With the launch date set for Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023, this children's book is set to become a valuable resource for parents and stepparents alike.