Winter Construction Work Do's & Don'ts

Winter weather conditions can be harsh, especially for construction workers who have to spend long hours outdoors. With snow and ice covering the ground, the risks of accidents and injuries increase significantly. Therefore, it is essential to be well-prepared and follow safety protocols when working in winter conditions. In this article, we’ll discuss the dos and don’ts of winter construction work to help you stay safe and keep your job site running smoothly.

Do: Clear Walkways of Snow and Ice

Snow and ice on walkways can cause slip and fall accidents. To prevent such incidents, it is crucial to clear walkways of snow and ice. Shoveling the snow and sprinkling rock salt on the ground can reduce the risks of slips and falls. It is a good idea to keep extra rock salt on hand to use as needed.

Don’t: Ignore OSHA Winter Guidelines

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) provides guidelines for construction workers during the winter season. These guidelines cover safety hazards and precautions related to the season, such as electrical hazards, snow removal, and cold stress. It is essential to read the OSHA manuals and understand the common seasonal hazards to prevent accidents and injuries.

For example, snow and ice accumulation can create moisture and increase the risk of electrocution. It is crucial to ensure that all electrical wiring and equipment are protected from moisture and water. Using ground-fault circuit interrupters (GFCI) can also prevent electrocution.

Do: Winterize Equipment

Winterizing equipment is essential to keep it running smoothly during the winter season. It is a good practice to charge batteries, store equipment inside enclosed facilities, and refill machine lubricants to prevent them from freezing. Moreover, it is essential to protect equipment that is vulnerable to freezing weather. For instance, cold temperatures can cause material to stick on dump truck liners, which can affect their performance.

Don’t: Assume All Equipment Is Winter Appropriate

Not all tools and equipment are suitable for winter conditions. It is essential to read the owner's manual and understand the manufacturer's recommendations for using tools and equipment during the winter season. Winterizing as many machines and tools as possible is a good practice, but using inappropriate equipment can cause unnecessary wear and tear, reducing their lifespan.

Do: Wear Insulated Apparel

Wearing insulated apparel is essential to keep workers warm during outdoor construction work in cold temperatures. Insulated gear with thermal protection can retain body heat and prevent frostbite. It is essential to choose apparel that is not too bulky and does not restrict movements. Heavy gloves and scarves should not prevent workers from performing their tasks.

Don’t: Stay Outside Too Long

Even with insulated gear, workers should not stay outside for long periods. Managers should take necessary precautions to keep employees warm, such as providing warming centers, offering hot beverages, and permitting frequent breaks. Prolonged exposure to cold temperatures can cause hypothermia and other cold-related illnesses.

In conclusion, winter construction work presents significant challenges, including snow and ice accumulation, low temperatures, and reduced visibility. Following the dos and don’ts of winter construction work can help prevent accidents and injuries, keep equipment running smoothly, and ensure worker safety. Managers should provide proper training and equipment to ensure that workers are adequately prepared for winter construction work. By taking the necessary precautions and being well-prepared, workers can safely and efficiently complete construction projects during the winter season.

