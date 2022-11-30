Giving During the Holidays: Charitable Deeds That Make a Difference

What can you do to help your community? Discover some charitable deeds you may practice during the holidays and throughout the year.

Photo by Pixy.org

The holiday season has already arrived. You've undoubtedly begun thinking about what to get your family and friends for holidays. Consider giving joy and kindness to people who need it the most.

Here are some philanthropic gestures to consider during the holidays.

Smart Shopping

There are methods to make a difference with your ordinary purchases. For example, if you use Amazon to make online purchases, you may use their AmazonSmile program to donate the revenues to your favorite cause. This is a simple way to contribute while shopping for gifts or necessities.

Another option is to support caring brick-and-mortar establishments. For example, if you have a small child, try Build-A-Bear, which helps youngsters through their Build-A-Bear Foundation. This organization accomplishes a lot of good, from teaching youngsters to read to distributing cuddly bears.

Participate in Meal Packaging Event

According to USDA statistics, approximately 13 million individuals in the United States would be food insecure in 2021. Nobody should go hungry, so lowering that number is critical, both during the holiday season and all year.

Volunteering at a meal packing event is one method to accomplish this. Many various groups, such as US Hunger, Meals of Hope, and Rise Against Hunger, aid in the coordination of such charity acts. These firms frequently use an assembly line method to packing food as a team in a joyful environment.

Alternatively, you might conduct a meal packaging event independently of an organization. While it requires a bit more planning, it is achievable and a fantastic way to support people in need.

Give Blood

Donating blood is an important charity deed that makes a difference over the holidays. Most blood drives are coordinated by the American Red Cross, an organization that has been making a difference for over 140 years.

When you make this critical contribution, you have the ability to save the lives of those who are most in need, especially those who:

Are undergoing cancer treatments

Have a chronic illness

Have you sustained life-threatening injuries

Donating blood assists the Red Cross and other organizations in providing patients with a fighting chance. Because various blood types are rarer than others and in great demand, it's critical to increase what's available for recipients. Most Americans do not participate in this lifesaving gesture, thus you are doing the world a great service.

When you share kindness, you have the ability to make a difference during the holiday season and throughout the year. While these are some things you can take, there are countless other methods to aid if you keep your heart open.