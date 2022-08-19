‘Young and Cursed’ Now In Production

Young & Cursed is the next horror thriller from the director and producer Andrew Chiaramonte and producer Emmett Alston, the duo behind the critically acclaimed Adam's Package.

Five young people gather to a secluded, strange house on the eve of the Blood Moon Lunar eclipse in this chilling story, only to discover that their past is not dead; rather, it has just come back to haunt them. Arizona has seen the start of principal photography for a 2023 release.

Young & Cursed will be released in 2023Chiaramonte Films, Inc.

The story revolves around Maria (Jennifer Rosas), a young woman who fears a ghostly being that haunts her, and Jason (Stevarion Allen), an attractive and talented musician. Trudy, played by Morgan Franz, explains that the only thing she fears is the wicked version of herself that sexually abuses her every night. The group's leader, Tahoma (Reda Fassi-Fihri), is being followed by a Skinwalker, and Donny (CJ Malone), a silent techno-genius who has somehow experienced this, is also being followed. Here, they come under a spell of a young woman named Kyra, played by Madison Hubler.

The group is trapped under the overwhelming control of Lilith (Britt Crisp), a two-thousand-year-old biblical demon. Their personalities become entwined in a web of fear and old curses as they are made to grimly await their fate with the clock counting down the hours and minutes.

Cinematographer Gary Ahmed (Surge of Power: Doctor Who) has once again teamed up with Chiaramonte Films, Inc. Elliot Gurrin (Twenties on Showtime, Lost in America) is the special effects editor in his second collaboration with Chiaramonte Films. Producing Young & Cursed is Nita Blum (Death on Demand) and production design is by Rachel Schumacher (The Warrant: Breaker’s Law).

For more information about the film please go to YoungandCursed.com .

