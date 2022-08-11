Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West Coast

Breeze Airways has released a statement saying that they will add more nonstop flights.

On Wednesday, they announced that in November 2022 it will begin operating two brand new nonstop flights departing from Charleston International Airport to Los Angeles, California and Phoenix, Arizona on a twice-weekly basis.

Breeze Airways

Starting in November Breeze Airways will begin providing service to Phoenix with flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Flights to and from Los Angeles will begin operating twice a week on November 4th, with departures on Fridays and Mondays.

The airline has also announced that it will also begin providing service to Provo, Utah, on six days a week and will begin operating a daily route to Los Angeles beginning November 2nd. The flights are part of a service offered by Breeze Airways called "BreezeThru," and they will each make one stop before continuing on without changing aircrafts.

Over the past decade, Charleston, SC has become a world renowned travel destination for tourists mostly because of Charleston's gorgeous beaches, historic landmarks, luxurious hotels, southern hospitality, and world-class restaurants.

Elliott Summey, the Director and CEO of the Phoenix Airport, said “This is a major milestone in delivering the first low-cost, non-stop air service to Phoenix. Service to both Phoenix and Los Angeles from Charleston International Airport has been a key strategic objective for Team CHS that will allow both business and leisure travelers convenient access to and from some of the most important airport gateways to the world.”

After November 2022 the total of cities serviced from Charleston International Airport will be 21.

