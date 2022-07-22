Adam's Package, Now Streaming Online For Free

Chiaramonte Films, Inc. has finally released their newest film, “Adam’s Package”. This sexy comedy explores much more than just romance and humor; audiences can expect to find a twisted murder mystery mingled with some sci-fi and the mystical. You'll immediately understand how enjoyable this hilarious comedy is when you combine a model, a questionable hitman, a resentful ex-wife, a sexually ambitious next door neighbor, a couple of federal agents, a ghost, and a "locksmith" into the condo of a good-looking convict under house arrest. Up-and-coming movie actor and internationally recognized male model / actor, Andrew Rogers, stars with fellow actress and exciting model / actress Serena Hendrix.



Andrew Rogers plays Adam, a fairly famous male model well-known for his physical characteristics, who is under house arrest in his Venice Beach, California townhouse for a criminal offence he never committed. Adam finds out he’s not alone in his town house and is living alongside a perpetually irritating unwanted housemate opera-singing ghost named Lulu, performed by Shay Denison, who leads him to a ‘package’ covertly disguised in his basement. It's only a matter of time before some crooked FBI agents begin to discover what Adam’s withholding.



Filmmaker Andrew Chiaramonte discusses the energy it took to pull together Adam’s Package. Chiaramonte learned about the creative art of filmmaking as a young person. “My father was a neighborhood photography in Brooklyn,” he says. “At an early age, he put a Bolex 8mm in my hands and said, ‘shoot this wedding, and we’ll see if we can sell it.’ He gave me a shot list of 90 odd obligatory moments to catch, and I really had to move fast to get it all. In a manner of speaking, I’m still moving ‘fast’ chasing those images.”



Adam’s Package grew from an opportunity that any indie filmmaker couldn’t refuse. Chiaramonte states, “My co-writer, Emmett Alston, and I had access to a principal location-a townhouse in Marina Del Rey, and it developed from there. Several themes presented themselves - 1) friendship and the bonds that bind, even at the cost of pain and suffering; 2) the possibility of an afterlife; 3) the possibility of aliens - real live ones; government secrecy and brutality to protect secrets that the-powers-that-be think the population couldn’t live with and shouldn’t know about.” He continued, "Filming in a townhome…and townhome complex had its own set of challenges, “we had strict rules on set regarding noise and anything that might disturb the neighbors-who would have been able to have us shut down easily. We rehearsed long and hard and worked to achieve a naturalness even in those rare moments of what was almost slapstick comedy.”

Special effects were once considered unimaginable or too costly for low-budget independent films. Chiaramonte explained that the opera-singing ghost, played by Shay Denison, was a massive obstacle for the filmmakers. Considering that she is transparent all through the film. Special effects expert, Eliot Gurrin, was able to design the film's ghost effects using cost efficient solutions that looked much more refined than traditional green-screen effects.



"Filmmakers have to make films, and nothing can stop the truly dedicated". Chiaramonte passionately stated, “At the end of the day, Adams Package’s completion is a miracle of execution and great luck. There could have been any number of factors that might have shut her down, but Adams made it through to the finish and is now available to delight or anger or put a smile on faces (if they are so inclined) as it winds its way around the world in this new protocol of global streaming.”



“We had a great time and really enjoyed ourselves. Very clever.” - Bernie Clare



Adam’s Package was produced by Chiaramonte Films, Inc. and was written and directed by Andrew Chiaramonte and co-written by Emmett Alston. The film also stars: Rashida Diva Shabazz, Tom Kocher, Colleen Hart, David Meza, Aion Boyd, Anthony Di Carlo, Giovanni Navarro, Tim Mollen, Frank Rubio, Jessica Weiner, Allana Matheis, Zoquera Milburn, Ramel El, Amy Newman.



