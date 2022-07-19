Hoover Dam Transformer Explodes

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said that a transformer caught fire at Nevada's Hoover Dam on Tuesday. The fire was quickly put out by the fire department, and no one was hurt and the power grid did not go down.

A tourist took a video that was shared on social media that showed a small explosion, smoke, and fire coming from the base of the largest dam in the United States. This dam is the source of a 2,080 megawatt hydroelectric plant, which can power about 1.3 million homes.

The bureau said that the cause of the fire was being looked into.

The fire started at the dam's A5 transformer around 10 a.m. local time (1700 GMT), and the Reclamation/Hoover fire brigade put it out in about 30 minutes.

"No one gets hurt, neither visitors nor workers. There is no danger to the power grid, and the powerhouse is still putting out electricity "what was being said.

The Boulder City Fire Department went to the scene, but when they got there, the fire was already out, the city of Nevada said.

The dam, which was finished in 1936, is on the Colorado River at the border between Nevada and Arizona. It holds back Lake Mead, which is the biggest lake in the United States. It is important for the water supply of 25 million people, including those in Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Tucson, and Las Vegas.

The dam creates a reservoir called Lake Mead. The water level in Lake Mead is at a level that has never been seen before. This is because there is an extreme drought in much of the surrounding area, which was also very hot on Tuesday.

AccuWeather.com says that as noon approached, the temperature in Boulder City was 101 degrees Fahrenheit (39 degrees Celsius), but it felt more like 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius). Boulder City is about 8 miles (13 km) from the dam.