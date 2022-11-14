Charleston, SC

How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture Visitors

Rene Cizio

South Carolina isn’t as known for its Charleston Plantations as it should be. Most people know about its historic colonial architecture, coastal seafood, and the old southern way of life. Still, it should also be known for its preservation of history through a series of stunning plantations. While I was in the area for more than a month, I visited three unique plantations that preserve important pre-civil war history.

While plantations are representations of our grim past with enslavement, they’re being repurposed as educational centers that teach about American slavery, are being used as working farms, and give visitors an immersive glimpse of southern life of the past. These plantations tell stories and show a way of life from the early colonial period through the Civil War era, showcasing what land used to mean to the nation.

Here are three plantations I visited and liked for different reasons.

MIDDLETON PLANTATION

Middleton Place, a National Historic Landmark, focuses on the preservation and historic interpretations based on the Middleton family’s lives and the enslaved African Americans who lived and worked here. Henry Middleton, who commissioned the design of the plantation and grounds, was a signer of the Declaration of Independence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jGx5p_0j8oRcHO00
Rene Cizio

This plantation is one of several in a row along the Ashley River. This two-lane highway leads you through a series of live Oaks that line either side of the road along with blooming pink and white Azealia bushes and other flowers and foliage, making an incredible drive.

Of the three Charleston plantations, I loved this one for its elaborate structured gardens.

At the plantation, I found 65 acres of America’s oldest landscaped gardens. Middleton began creating the gardens in 1741, including various floral allées, elaborately landscaped lawns, a pair of ornamental lakes shaped like butterfly wings and many walking trails. The owners neglected the plantation and gardens for nearly six decades following the Civil War. Much of the house and grounds were almost destroyed in the war’s aftermath but have been restored today.

Visitors are given a map of the grounds and can decide among the many flower-filled paths. The gardens are filled with rows of over 100,000 Camilla trees in red, pink, white and blends of colors.

Fun fact: An allée is a walkway lined with trees or tall shrubs, while an alley is a narrow passageway between or behind buildings.

MIDDLETON PLACE GARDENS

The Camilla allées lead you to the cypress marshes. At the wetlands, a green film floated over still water where pink and white Azalais shared the shore with tall bamboo and cast their reflection off the water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vyDch_0j8oRcHO00
Rene Cizio

Further on, box hedges, azaleas, tea olives, crepe myrtles, and live oaks dripping with Spanish moss led to other ponds and maze-like gardens. I walked among the cultivated gardens and flowers for three hours and wondered about the Middletons. This was one of 19 plantations the family-owned.

My American history books somehow led me to believe that plantations were family-owned farms, which they were, but owning 19 also makes them a massive corporation. It never occurred to me that one family would own so many properties - which makes it significantly more horrific.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NSh01_0j8oRcHO00
Rene Cizio

Historians have restored part of the “Big House” and one of the side houses. Soldiers had destroyed them during the Civil War, but one of the side houses remained. It houses the Middleton Place House Museum. You need an extra ticket to go inside.

HISTORIC YARDS AND STORIES

Preservationists converted an outbuilding into the Middleton Place Restaurant. It serves low-country favorites made from fresh, local, seasonal ingredients. They harvest much from the on-site farm and gardens. It closes at 3 pm, so plan if you want to eat there.

Further on were the animal pens and working horse stable yard with antebellum-era livestock such as sheep, goats, and chickens. There were several displays of carriages and farm equipment and live reenactments. I chatted with a cooper making barrels in a wood shack and displayed many types of old devices for the various work they had to do on the plantation.

Fun fact: A cooper is a person who makes casks, barrels, buckets, tubs, troughs and other containers from wood. They call them “coopers” because a “coop” is a small enclosure (barrel) to hold something.

ELIZA’S HOUSE

Further back was an old, enslaved person’s cemetery and Eliza’s House. There is a lot to see and read in this double house, meant to hold two families. You’ll learn about Eliza, her enslaved family and their descendants, some of which lived on the property until the 1990s. Many who stayed did so as paid labor and worked in various domestic roles and as actors for interpretations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VT8Xb_0j8oRcHO00
Rene Cizio

The plantation sells many souvenirs and books and has a large garden section selling varieties of plants and flowers found on the property. There’s also the Inn at Middleton Place on the picturesque Ashley River.

You buy tickets to tour the property at a small shed near the large parking area for $29. An additional ticket to go inside the remaining section of the plantation house costs an additional $10.

MAGNOLIA PLANTATION AND GARDENS

Another of the Charleston Plantations that line the road along the Ashley River is the Magnolia Plantation. If Middleton Place has the best-landscaped gardens, then Magnolia Plantation has the most romantic gardens. The Drayton family started the plantation in 1676 and opened it to visitors in 1870, making it the oldest public tourist site in the region. They are America’s last large-scale romantic-style gardens. They include 600 acres of wildlife habitats and gardens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XiTcR_0j8oRcHO00
Rene Cizio

Fun fact: Gardeners design “romantic” gardens to elicit emotion. They might include a private entrance, serpentine pathways, unexpected seating areas and vistas, subtle lighting or sculpture, and fragrant blooms in every season. Instead of symmetry and order, romantic gardens appear wild and mysterious.

Of the three Charleston plantations, I loved this one for being the most spectacular, breathtaking, romantic gardens I’ve ever been able to walk through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GJdnf_0j8oRcHO00
Rene Cizio

There are many ponds and little bridges with flowers of all types planted in picture-perfect places. Long clusters of purple Wisteria hung from the tops of the tree and so much Spanish moss dangled and draped over everything. White Victorian statues peek out from mysterious little spots and blooming Azaleas and Camellias of every color were all over the place. It was exploding with color and fragrance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fpull_0j8oRcHO00
Rene Cizio

Cultivated– but not too orderly – paths weaved through the gardens between the plantation house and the river. As you meander the paths, flowers, moss, and vines intersect above your head, so you’re constantly walking through a bridal arch.

The interior plantation tour tells you about the life of the Drayton family and showcases the opulent splendor of the era of plantation life before the Civil War. This tour focuses on the years between 1870 and 1975 when the Draytons rebuilt after the war.

On the grounds of the plantation, they host a boat tour, a tram tour, a garden tour, a house tour, and an enslaved person quarters tour, among others. Each tour is an additional cost. But the gardens are the thing worth visiting.

The pontoon boat tour coasts along the river and into the canals, and the tram tour is perfect if you don’t want to walk the many acres or if you’d like a guide to tell you what you’re seeing. The mini train tram goes through the plantation’s forests, lakes, marshes and wetlands while a guide helps spot alligators, turtles and other animals. And there are a lot of alligators in the many plantation ponds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24QWiC_0j8oRcHO00
Rene Cizio

A gift shop on the ground floor of the plantation house sells many Magnolias Plantation-themed items and those from the low country.

The cost to tour the grounds and the cabins is $29. The tram, boat and other tours cost an additional $10 each.

BOONE HALL PLANTATION AND GARDENS

The Boone Hall Plantation wasn’t originally on my list of plantations to visit, but I’m sure glad I did because it ended up being my favorite. This was the most affordable, fun, and diverse of all the plantations I’ve seen in Charleston and elsewhere. Plus, it’s still a working farm with plenty of community engagement.

Major John Boone founded Boone Hall Plantation in 1681 on the banks of Wampacheone Creek and has been functional since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kh0Xv_0j8oRcHO00
Rene Cizio

Of the three Charleston plantations, this was my favorite. I loved many things about Boone Plantation, but the best part was driving onto the property. There are dozens of live oak trees in an allée that line the long driveway forming a glorious canopy overhead dripping with Spanish moss. Boone’s son planted the trees. They took two centuries to meet overhead, creating today’s elegant entryway.  

Along the left are half a dozen brick houses where enslaved people once lived. Now, each is a museum focusing on a different facet of slavery. On the right is a vast pasture for polo ponies because the farm is still active, and some families still live here and use it. Straight ahead is the big old plantation house.

This is different among the Charleston plantations because it’s still a highly productive working farm. They grow many fruits, nuts and vegetables all year long that they sell to the community. Crops they grow:  Strawberries, squash, peppers, tomatoes, blueberries, pecans, cantaloupe, honeydew, beans, okra, corn, and even still some cotton. The list went on and on. They host a wagon ride – also included – that takes you through the farm and you can see all the different beds –  they also keep bees – and grow flowers.

EXPLORING GULLAH CULTURE

“Exploring The Gullah Culture” is a unique presentation. A Gullah Geechee woman gave the presentation and explained her culture through interpretive song, spoken word, art and crafts about the Gullah Geechee people. Boone Hall is the only plantation in the area with a live presentation of this unique culture that I found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25zEQK_0j8oRcHO00
Rene Cizio

She explained that Gullah Geechee people were enslaved Africans brought to Charleston plantations. Some came up the Gullah River and some came on the Geechee River. Like people from any place, their cultures, food and dialect were a little different but also unique to South Carolina.  

Her presentation was fun, interactive and lighthearted. It was informative and engaging and worth the price of entry alone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iHItH_0j8oRcHO00
Rene Cizio

In one former enslaved persons cabin, a Gullah Geechee woman was weaving sweet grass baskets and talking to visitors about her craft. Her baskets are for sale, and they’re precious with their intricacy. There are historical relics, guided conversations and various presentations at each cabin on a schedule.

THE PLANTATION HOUSE

Canadian ambassador Thomas Stone built the mansion on Boone Hall Plantation in 1936 as part of the Second Wave of Reconstruction. Guided tours of the first floor allow guests to see how this Georgian-designed home blends recovered materials and antique furnishings to recreate the atmosphere of a coastal Carolina planter’s family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qM75A_0j8oRcHO00
Rene Cizio

The gardens are lovely but nowhere near as beautiful as Middleton or Magnolia. The house tour includes the main floor only, but it is an excellent reflection of the period.

Fun facts: The large, square stone block at the front of the house, which I’ve seen at other colonial homes, is a step to use when descending a high carriage. The double staircases help to separate the sexes. One is for women and the other for men to ensure men didn’t see a woman’s ankle as she ascended. Back then, our guide said, if a man saw a woman’s ankle, he might be required to propose because she’d be “compromised!” They also built furniture with mirrors at the bottom so women could double-check that their dresses were down as they entered the house.

PLANTATION TRACTOR TOUR

A significant part of your visit should include the 30-minute tractor tour around the 738 acres that make up the plantation. You will see and learn about the history of Boone Hall and experience how it remains a working farm today. Even on the plantation, farms are financially viable only because they are “you pick,” Families pay to pick it themselves as a fun afternoon event.

The cost for everything at the plantation is just $26. Picking fruits or vegetables to take home costs extra.

Despite their history, visiting plantations has been a good way to learn about a part of history I knew too little about.

Read more stories about Charleston here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# charleston# plantation# south carolina# Boone Farm# Middleton Place

Comments / 0

Published by

Solo traveler stories about places and things to do www.middlejourney.com

Detroit, MI
2116 followers

More from Rene Cizio

Savannah, GA

Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in Savannah

There are so many more things to do in Savannah than touring the squares and searching for ghosts, but those are two great choices. I recently spent six weeks in the city and explored many great places and spaces that make the region so spectacular. Plenty of activities, day trips, tours and places to eat will leave you happy, and I’ve highlighted some of my favorites. If you’re planning a weekend trip or longer, you won’t want to miss these 21 fun things to do in Savannah.

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in Detroit

The Van Gogh exhibit in Detroit titled “Van Gogh in America” at the Detroit Institute of Arts displays 74 paintings, drawings, and prints by the Dutch Post-Impressionist Vincent Van Gogh. It’s one of the largest exhibitions of his work in this century, and unless you travel to the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, it’s the only way to see so many Van Goghs in one place. They will be displayed from Oct. 2 until Jan. 22, 2023.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Airbnb CEO Talks Travel Trends at Industry Event

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky spoke with Skift founder and CEO Rafat Ali at the Skift Global Forum in New York City on September 21. Skift is a news source for business travel. During the event, Chesky shared his perspective on the future of travel. He spoke on several topics related to Airbnb’s business and his insights on travel. Here are three travel trends he talked about in the interview.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

Touring the House of a Famous Savannah Writer

The life of Flannery O’Connor in Savannah was poignant and undoubtedly shaped her for the writing that would make her famous. I toured the Flannery O’Connor Childhood Home in Savannah, and what I learned helped me better understand the writer, the era and how she became a southern gothic novelist.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in America

I went on a ghost tour of the Sorrel-Weed House in Savannah, and it’s a decision I’ve regretted ever since. The guides were terrific, and the information provided was top-notch. It’s the outcome I regret—the fear, nightmares and sleepless nights that have plagued me since. Even now, three months later, I am afraid anew. Judge it how you will; I’m not trying to convince you of anything; this is my impression of the place and my feelings after.

Read full story
6 comments
Beaufort, SC

This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem

Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.

Read full story
37 comments
Savannah, GA

Three Unique Savannah Museums Worth Visiting

Three unique Savannah Telfair museums will take you on an art, history and architecture tour of the city from its beginning to the modern day. The best part? It’s one price for all three.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, SC

Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem Creek

Mount Pleasant Shem Creek is known for its shrimp boats and seafood restaurants, so that is where I went just east of Charleston on the central coast to learn about Charleston’s shrimping history and try my hand catching a few myself.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

Let's Go on a Hearse Ghost Tour in Savannah

A hearse ghost tour could only be pulled off in one city in America, maybe the world, Savannah. No place else has the hutzpah or the ghosts. I was sitting on my balcony on Oglethorpe Square at dusk, watching the tourists stroll by with ice cream cones in hand from Leopold’s Ice Cream around the corner. The scent of jasmine wafted on the summer breeze as the sky began darkening to a deep blue. I was admiring the drape of moss over the southern live oak branches that bowed low over the square when something caught my attention.

Read full story
2 comments
Charleston, SC

Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love it

Charleston’s architecture is what makes the city the most charming of southern belles. It’s beloved for horse-drawn carriages, light-colored antebellum houses and more history than any book you ever read in high school. Charleston, South Carolina is a romantic little city along low country waterways is known for its rich cuisine, maritime story, and as the holy city for its 400 church spires. These things are anchored by architecture preserved and immaculately restored over hundreds of years.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

5 Reasons to Visit White Sands National Park

There aren’t very many people at White Sands National Park. I don’t know how many national parks you can say that about anymore. On the days I was there, weekday and weekend, I was mostly morbidly alone. The sand is lovely, but who wants to go to a beach without water? And hiking in the sand, I can now tell you from experience, is precisely as difficult as you might expect it to be. But this place isn’t about the common or expected and it’s not for everyone.

Read full story
3 comments
Charleston, SC

Hunting for Charleston Haints and Graveyard Ghosts

Down south, I went looking for Charleston haints and other cemetery ghosts. Haints are just southern ghosts. In the south, there are ghosts on every corner, so it’s a good place for storytelling.

Read full story
2 comments
Charleston, SC

Visiting trails, swamps and dodging gators in Cypress Gardens

In Cypress Gardens in Charleston, I realized the city has an alligator infestation. I'm exaggerating, of course, but I was surprised by how often I saw them. Aside from a few signs that say, “Beware of alligators” near watery areas, they don’t even really acknowledge it. In Louisana, finding alligators is sold as a tour, but in Charleston, they're barely mentioned.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

Touring the Wormsloe Historic Site near Savannah

It’s worth visiting the Wormsloe Historic Site for a day trip from Savannah if you like beauty, walking, and history. The site boasts one of the best Live Oak allées in the region and the ruins of the oldest standing structure in Savannah. If that’s not enough to entice you, there are also seven miles of trails to walk, hike, bike or meander.

Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

Here are 45 New Words or Phrases I Heard in New Orleans

Even English-speaking visitors will have to learn some New Orleans yatspeak and slang to understand everything they hear in the city. I was constantly delighted by the new words and usage I heard during my month’s stay. Despite speaking “English,” between the various colorful dialects and the words I’d never heard before, I was constantly trying to figure out what I’d just heard and what did it mean?

Read full story
13 comments
Savannah, GA

Six Sites from a Famous Savannah Story

Before the book “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” few people went to Savannah, Georgia. After, everybody went. In 1993, the year before John Berendt published the book, about five million people visited Savannah. In 1995, that number increased by 50%, and by 2022 they received about 14.8 million visitors yearly. Much of it, like me, is still from the book or the subsequent movie. Even those that have never read “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” or watched the movie probably know about Savannah because of them.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Touring a "Vampire" house in New Orleans

I didn’t go to the Beauregard-Keyes House looking for vampires, but they found me there anyway. I wanted to see the house because I love old architecture and Francis Parkinson Keyes, the last owner, was an avid traveler and the author of 50 books, two I’ve read and liked, including the popular “Dinner at Antoine’s.” I didn’t even know about the vampires, but that would have sealed the deal.

Read full story
3 comments
Utah State

How I've Spent One Year as a Nomad

One year of solo travel as a nomad has seen me through many states, including Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Louisiana, Georgia and South Carolina, and Mexico. After a year of solo travel, I’ve had some experiences and learnings worth sharing, so I’ve collected questions from some friends and readers, and here are the ones I could answer.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

3 Things to Love in the New Orleans Garden District

The New Orleans Garden District is best on foot. Neither car nor bike or any other mode of transportation can satisfy how walking will. Only a stroll allows your senses the time to take in the sights and smells and let your mind wander in the matchless sensation that is uniquely New Orleans Garden District.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy