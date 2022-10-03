Detroit, MI

Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in Detroit

Rene Cizio

The Van Gogh exhibit in Detroit titled “Van Gogh in America” at the Detroit Institute of Arts displays 74 paintings, drawings, and prints by the Dutch Post-Impressionist Vincent Van Gogh. It’s one of the largest exhibitions of his work in this century, and unless you travel to the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, it’s the only way to see so many Van Goghs in one place. They will be displayed from Oct. 2 until Jan. 22, 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRdIC_0iIHK8Gx00
Rene Cizio

If you’ve read my stories, you know I’m a huge Van Gogh fan. I’ve been anticipating this exhibit for two years – since the original date was pushed back due to COVID-19. Previously, I’ve visited the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam and many others worldwide to see his work and traveled to the places he painted in Paris, Auver, St. Remy and Arles. Still, when I attended the member preview, I was floored by the extensive impression collection the museum has curated.

VAN GOGH IN AMERICA

“Van Gogh in America” celebrates the DIA’s status as the first public museum in the United States to purchase a painting by Van Gogh, his Self-Portrait (1887). Though Van Gogh died in 1890, it took his sister-in-law, Jo Bonger, many years to gain acclaim for his work. The DIA’s first purchase was in 1922.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iXry0_0iIHK8Gx00
Rene Cizio

“This unique exhibition includes numerous works that are rarely on public view in the United States and tells the story – for the first time – of how Van Gogh took shape in the hearts and minds of Americans during the last century,” said DIA Director Salvador Salort-Pons.

VAN GOGH EXHIBIT

The exhibit’s theme showcases how American museums, especially those in the Midwest, were the first to purchase and embrace Van Gogh as an artist. The show features a lovely, illustrated booklet with images and essays by curator Jill Shaw and Van Gogh scholars to tell the story. Featured works from these museums include the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kansas City (Olive Trees; 1889), Missouri; Saint Louis Art Museum Stairway at Auvers 1890); and Toledo Museum of Art (Wheat Fields with Reaper, Auvers, 1890).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01rYBJ_0iIHK8Gx00
Rene Cizio

The first of nine galleries opened with just one painting: “Van Gogh’s Chair” from 1888. It’s a poignant and personal painting, though only of his chair, that many consider a self-portrait of sorts. His pipe sits on the edge of the chair as if he’s just walked away, perhaps into the following gallery.

Curators sent work from 60 locations worldwide, including a series of paintings from private collections you may not ever see anywhere else, such as “Harvest in Provence, 1888,” on loan from Heather James Fine Art in Palm Desert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1za2KD_0iIHK8Gx00
Rene Cizio

“Van Gogh in America” explores how the United States received Van Gogh’s work and how the DIA became the first U.S. museum to purchase one of his paintings. They added “Self-Portrait” (1887) to its permanent collection in 1922. Other Midwestern museums followed, but it took roughly 20 more years before a New York museum purchased Van Gogh’s work.

LUST FOR LIFE

In the final gallery, scenes from the movie “Lust for Life,” a 1956 American biographical film about Van Gogh, based on the 1934 novel by Irving Stone, play amid commentary from curators. Works shown in the film are displayed around the room. An exhibit highlight for visitors who haven’t been to the Musée d’Orsay in Paris, France, is “Starry Night” from 1888. It’s also referred to as Starry Night over the Rhone – not to be confused with “The Starry Night” at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOpq5_0iIHK8Gx00
Rene Cizio

“How Van Gogh became a household name in the United States is a fascinating, largely untold story,” said Jill Shaw, Head of the James Pearson Duffy Department of Modern and Contemporary Art at the DIA.

VAN GOGH SHOP

In the end, a gift shop shows his art on everything from socks to ornaments and jewelry to breath mints. I love the adoration for Van Gogh, but I can’t help but think how he was an outcast and sold only one painting (The Red Vineyard to Anna Boch). Still, the exhibit book with images and descriptions of the exhibit and the art on display is worth considering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OdAOO_0iIHK8Gx00
Rene Cizio
“I can’t change the fact that my paintings don’t sell. But the time will come when people will recognize that they are worth more than the value of the paints used in the picture.”
Vincent Van Gogh

Van Gogh’s art is exceptional because he saw something more than what was there and imbued special magic into everyday people, places and things. The exhibit at the DIA is a diverse, extraordinary collection. It highlights the best of Van Gogh and tells a story that is sometimes tragic but, as he knew it would be, beautiful in the end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18MmbR_0iIHK8Gx00
Rene Cizio

VISIT THE VAN GOGH EXHIBIT

The Van Gogh in America exhibit will run from Oct. 2 through Jan. 22, 2023. The museum is open Tuesday-Sunday.

Tickets are required and cost $14-$29 each.

Read more like this: Let's connect on www.middlejourney.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# DIA# Art# Van gogh# to do in detroit# van gogh in America

Comments / 0

Published by

Solo nomad writing about travel and experiences www.middlejourney.com

Detroit, MI
2055 followers

More from Rene Cizio

New York City, NY

Airbnb CEO Talks Travel Trends at Industry Event

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky spoke with Skift founder and CEO Rafat Ali at the Skift Global Forum in New York City on September 21. Skift is a news source for business travel. During the event, Chesky shared his perspective on the future of travel. He spoke on several topics related to Airbnb’s business and his insights on travel. Here are three travel trends he talked about in the interview.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

Touring the House of a Famous Savannah Writer

The life of Flannery O’Connor in Savannah was poignant and undoubtedly shaped her for the writing that would make her famous. I toured the Flannery O’Connor Childhood Home in Savannah, and what I learned helped me better understand the writer, the era and how she became a southern gothic novelist.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in America

I went on a ghost tour of the Sorrel-Weed House in Savannah, and it’s a decision I’ve regretted ever since. The guides were terrific, and the information provided was top-notch. It’s the outcome I regret—the fear, nightmares and sleepless nights that have plagued me since. Even now, three months later, I am afraid anew. Judge it how you will; I’m not trying to convince you of anything; this is my impression of the place and my feelings after.

Read full story
4 comments
Beaufort, SC

This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem

Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.

Read full story
27 comments
Savannah, GA

Three Unique Savannah Museums Worth Visiting

Three unique Savannah Telfair museums will take you on an art, history and architecture tour of the city from its beginning to the modern day. The best part? It’s one price for all three.

Read full story
1 comments
Charleston, SC

Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem Creek

Mount Pleasant Shem Creek is known for its shrimp boats and seafood restaurants, so that is where I went just east of Charleston on the central coast to learn about Charleston’s shrimping history and try my hand catching a few myself.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

Let's Go on a Hearse Ghost Tour in Savannah

A hearse ghost tour could only be pulled off in one city in America, maybe the world, Savannah. No place else has the hutzpah or the ghosts. I was sitting on my balcony on Oglethorpe Square at dusk, watching the tourists stroll by with ice cream cones in hand from Leopold’s Ice Cream around the corner. The scent of jasmine wafted on the summer breeze as the sky began darkening to a deep blue. I was admiring the drape of moss over the southern live oak branches that bowed low over the square when something caught my attention.

Read full story
2 comments
Charleston, SC

Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love it

Charleston’s architecture is what makes the city the most charming of southern belles. It’s beloved for horse-drawn carriages, light-colored antebellum houses and more history than any book you ever read in high school. Charleston, South Carolina is a romantic little city along low country waterways is known for its rich cuisine, maritime story, and as the holy city for its 400 church spires. These things are anchored by architecture preserved and immaculately restored over hundreds of years.

Read full story
Alamogordo, NM

5 Reasons to Visit White Sands National Park

There aren’t very many people at White Sands National Park. I don’t know how many national parks you can say that about anymore. On the days I was there, weekday and weekend, I was mostly morbidly alone. The sand is lovely, but who wants to go to a beach without water? And hiking in the sand, I can now tell you from experience, is precisely as difficult as you might expect it to be. But this place isn’t about the common or expected and it’s not for everyone.

Read full story
2 comments
Charleston, SC

Hunting for Charleston Haints and Graveyard Ghosts

Down south, I went looking for Charleston haints and other cemetery ghosts. Haints are just southern ghosts. In the south, there are ghosts on every corner, so it’s a good place for storytelling.

Read full story
Charleston, SC

Visiting trails, swamps and dodging gators in Cypress Gardens

In Cypress Gardens in Charleston, I realized the city has an alligator infestation. I'm exaggerating, of course, but I was surprised by how often I saw them. Aside from a few signs that say, “Beware of alligators” near watery areas, they don’t even really acknowledge it. In Louisana, finding alligators is sold as a tour, but in Charleston, they're barely mentioned.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

Touring the Wormsloe Historic Site near Savannah

It’s worth visiting the Wormsloe Historic Site for a day trip from Savannah if you like beauty, walking, and history. The site boasts one of the best Live Oak allées in the region and the ruins of the oldest standing structure in Savannah. If that’s not enough to entice you, there are also seven miles of trails to walk, hike, bike or meander.

Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

Here are 45 New Words or Phrases I Heard in New Orleans

Even English-speaking visitors will have to learn some New Orleans yatspeak and slang to understand everything they hear in the city. I was constantly delighted by the new words and usage I heard during my month’s stay. Despite speaking “English,” between the various colorful dialects and the words I’d never heard before, I was constantly trying to figure out what I’d just heard and what did it mean?

Read full story
12 comments
Savannah, GA

Six Sites from a Famous Savannah Story

Before the book “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” few people went to Savannah, Georgia. After, everybody went. In 1993, the year before John Berendt published the book, about five million people visited Savannah. In 1995, that number increased by 50%, and by 2022 they received about 14.8 million visitors yearly. Much of it, like me, is still from the book or the subsequent movie. Even those that have never read “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” or watched the movie probably know about Savannah because of them.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Touring a "Vampire" house in New Orleans

I didn’t go to the Beauregard-Keyes House looking for vampires, but they found me there anyway. I wanted to see the house because I love old architecture and Francis Parkinson Keyes, the last owner, was an avid traveler and the author of 50 books, two I’ve read and liked, including the popular “Dinner at Antoine’s.” I didn’t even know about the vampires, but that would have sealed the deal.

Read full story
3 comments
Utah State

How I've Spent One Year as a Nomad

One year of solo travel as a nomad has seen me through many states, including Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Louisiana, Georgia and South Carolina, and Mexico. After a year of solo travel, I’ve had some experiences and learnings worth sharing, so I’ve collected questions from some friends and readers, and here are the ones I could answer.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

3 Things to Love in the New Orleans Garden District

The New Orleans Garden District is best on foot. Neither car nor bike or any other mode of transportation can satisfy how walking will. Only a stroll allows your senses the time to take in the sights and smells and let your mind wander in the matchless sensation that is uniquely New Orleans Garden District.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

3 Great Places to Walk in New Orleans

New Orleans parks don’t get as much attention as neighborhoods like the French Quarter and Garden District, but they should because they’re spectacular. I recently spent a month in the city, eating red beans & rice, beignets, and king cake so I had a lot of walking I needed to do. Outside of the Garden District, these three parks were my favorite places to do it.

Read full story
10 comments
New Orleans, LA

Where Mardi Gras Lives All Year

Being in New Orleans during Mardi Gras is a rare thing. So not many get to experience the exceptional and unique experience of a Mardi Gras parade. Floats at Mardi Gras World are not like floats you’ve ever seen before. If you grew up anywhere else in the world as I did, your idea of a parade float probably involves paper or plastic-colored flowers shaped into semi-recognizable figures made by high school students.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy